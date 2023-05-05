Sherri Shepherd Fires Former 'Wendy Williams Show' Producers in Order to Bring in 'Fresh Energy,' Insiders Reveal

Although the move sounds harsh, Perler was not shocked as he only stayed on during Season 1 “to help get through the hump of launching a new show."

As for Bass — who became a beloved onscreen personality on Wendy Williams' show — it seems like they couldn't find a role for her. “Suzanne was on camera for a decade with Wendy,” a source spilled of the longtime staffer, noting that a on air "sidekick" does no work for the former cohost of The View.

As the show prepares to go live in the fall, Debmar-Mercury has been continuing to hunt for someone to work with Shepherd's hired pal Jawn Murray. "We will announce a new executive producer for the second season to serve alongside [Murray]," the company confirmed.