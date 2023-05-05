Sherri Shepherd Fires Former 'Wendy Williams Show' Producers in Order to Bring in 'Fresh Energy,' Insiders Reveal
Sherri Shepherd is making some big changes at her talk show for Season 2!
According to insiders, the Sherri host fired executive producers David Perler and Suzanne Bass — whom she inherited from The Wendy Williams Show — in order to bring in “fresh energy” to the staff.
Although the move sounds harsh, Perler was not shocked as he only stayed on during Season 1 “to help get through the hump of launching a new show."
As for Bass — who became a beloved onscreen personality on Wendy Williams' show — it seems like they couldn't find a role for her. “Suzanne was on camera for a decade with Wendy,” a source spilled of the longtime staffer, noting that a on air "sidekick" does no work for the former cohost of The View.
As the show prepares to go live in the fall, Debmar-Mercury has been continuing to hunt for someone to work with Shepherd's hired pal Jawn Murray. "We will announce a new executive producer for the second season to serve alongside [Murray]," the company confirmed.
The statement also applauded Perler and Bass for their years of work, noting they “have been integral to Debmar-Mercury’s success in daytime syndication for many years and have helped launch Sherri… Debmar Mercury wishes them all the best on future endeavors and hopes to work with them in the future.”
The layoffs were something employees saw coming after the actress took over the show last year. "Staffers for Sherri have been in her ear saying there should be some sort of loyalty test from The Wendy Williams Show' holdovers," one insider said in September 2022.
"Norman [Baker] and Suzanne want to believe they'll stick around but sooner or later I'm sure they are going to get pushed out," the source said of the former producers. "There's no real place for them now."
Page Six spoke to sources close to the show.