Sherri Shepherd's Stylist Interrupts Live Episode Of Talk Show To Fix Her Wardrobe 'Snafu': 'I Could Hear Him Gasp!'
Sherri Shepherd is rolling with the punches! Within minutes of kicking off the Thursday, March 9, episode of her talk show, the star's stylist Willie Sinclair III had to come out on stage to address a wardrobe "snafu."
"Coming out on daytime, it’s just, sometimes it’s too much," she admitted to fans before revealing her teal frock was showing more skin than she anticipated. "So before the doors open, Willie said, 'It’s too much boob.'"
As Sinclair got to work while she sat in her signature chair, she told him, "I don’t know what you think that’s going to do. You pulled it back a little bit? It’s going to pull it forward."
"So he pinned it right before the doors were supposed to open up. As I was standing, I was praying for y’all," she quipped of stepping out to the Sherri stage. "As the doors were opening up, the pin popped. So I just pulled it and threw it out. So as I walked out, I could hear Willie [gasp]. So he is back here fixing it, but he keeps pinning it in the back. I keep telling him, they’re heavy. They’re going to pull it forward."
After the fashion guru fidgeted with her dress for about a minute, she thanked him and wrapped up the candid moment by declaring, "But we gotta do, what we gotta do!"
While the TV host, 55, has no issue flaunting her physique, she wasn't happy when guest Marlo Thomas recently body-shamed her. The ordeal went down during the November 1, 2022 episode, as Thomas commented on the mom-of-two's weight loss by puffing out her own cheeks, saying that's what Shepherd used to look like as a "big woman."
"I am so sorry about that. I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment." she claimed during a subsequent appearance on Good Day New York. "I said, 'Wow, you’ve really lost weight!' but I realized you’re not supposed to do that. I've learned my lesson ... never do it again."
Despite the apology, Shepherd's staffers were rightfully angered by the comment.
"Sherri was a good sport, but people [at the show] are very protective of her," shared an insider. "People were not happy that she fat shamed her on national TV. It was a like a slap in the face."