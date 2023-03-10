Sherri Shepherd's Stylist Interrupts Live Episode Of Talk Show To Fix Her Wardrobe 'Snafu': 'I Could Hear Him Gasp!'

As Sinclair got to work while she sat in her signature chair, she told him, "I don’t know what you think that’s going to do. You pulled it back a little bit? It’s going to pull it forward."

"So he pinned it right before the doors were supposed to open up. As I was standing, I was praying for y’all," she quipped of stepping out to the Sherri stage. "As the doors were opening up, the pin popped. So I just pulled it and threw it out. So as I walked out, I could hear Willie [gasp]. So he is back here fixing it, but he keeps pinning it in the back. I keep telling him, they’re heavy. They’re going to pull it forward."