Shia LaBeouf and Christy Carlson Romano Didn't Get Along While Filming 'Even Stevens': 'Dysfunctional at Best'

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Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf may have played siblings on Even Stevens, but their relationship behind the scenes wasn't always as friendly as it appeared on television. The former Disney Channel costars portrayed Ren and Louis Stevens, whose constant sibling rivalry was central to the hit sitcom. Now, their real-life dynamic is back in the spotlight.

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Christy Carlson Romano Says She and Shia LaBeouf Were 'Oil and Water'

Source: MEGA Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf played siblings on 'Even Stevens.'

Looking back at their early interactions, Romano admitted she and LaBeouf couldn't have been more different. "It was dysfunctional at best," she said of their relationship. "It was a little competitive at times." During an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Romano described their dynamic as "oil and water," explaining that their contrasting personalities and childhood experiences made it difficult to connect. While Romano considered herself a perfectionist who followed the rules, LaBeouf had a more unpredictable upbringing.

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Christy Carlson Romano Says Competition Created Tension

Source: MEGA Christy Carlson Romano described her relationship with Shia LaBeouf as competitive and dysfunctional.

Romano also suggested that the show's success contributed to their strained relationship. "He was a very ambitious child," she recalled. "He really needed to become famous because his home life was really complicated." She believed LaBeouf struggled with sharing the spotlight. "I think that he needed to be the star of Even Stevens, but it was still our show," she explained. In her new memoir, Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Fall and Rise of a Child Star, Romano recalled how the show's crew allegedly encouraged competition between the young actors. She wrote that they rarely interacted off-camera despite spending years portraying siblings.

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Christy Carlson Romano Reflects on Shia LaBeouf's Difficult Childhood

Source: MEGA Christy Carlson Romano discussed her childhood acting experiences in her new memoir.

Romano also expressed sympathy for LaBeouf after witnessing some of the challenges he experienced growing up. She recalled overhearing an emotional argument between the actor and his father while they were working on the Disney Channel series. "I've never heard Shia be so vulnerable before, like a kid," she wrote in her memoir. Although she wanted to support him, Romano said their complicated working relationship made that difficult. "I wanted to be there for him, but I knew that I could never really fully be there for him because we had this work-life imbalance," she explained.

Christy Carlson Romano Still Wishes Shia LaBeouf the Best

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf and Christy Carlson Romano starred together from 2000 to 2003.