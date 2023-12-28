Daddy Duty! Shia LaBeouf Makes Rare Outing With Daughter Isabel at Universal Studios

"She's testing me," the Holes star explained during an episode of the "Real Ones with Jon Bernthal" podcast. "It's almost like having the ultimate parole officer. I need someone to keep me accountable."

"There's a lot I need to work on," he said, seemingly referencing his allegedly troubling behavior toward women. "Having a daughter and knowing that your daughter is one day going to search your name in a search engine and see that you are a deplorable, disgusting piece of s---, that s--- hits. I have now until she's literate to create a relationship with her where she knows me more than this idea of who I am in the public."