Daddy Duty! Shia LaBeouf Makes Rare Outing With Daughter Isabel at Universal Studios

Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 28 2023, Updated 1:47 p.m. ET

Shia LaBeouf gave his daughter a fun-filled Christmas Eve!

The Even Stevens alum, 37, stepped out to take his little girl, Isabel, 1 — whom he shares with his wife, Mia Goth, 30 — to Universal Studios on Sunday, December 24.

Source: Mega

Shia LaBeouf made a rare appearance with his daughter, Isabel.

LaBeouf looked every inch the proud dad as he ran around a Christmas tree with his child strapped to his back. According to eyewitnesses, the former Disney Channel star even stopped to chat with fellow parkgoers while playing with his child.

After rekindling their marriage, the Transformers actor and the Pearl star welcomed their kiddo in April 2022. Last year, LaBeouf admitted fatherhood was a complete reset for his life and revealed he learned "to be a man of principles" through parenthood.

Source: Mega

Shia LaBeouf took his daughter to Universal Studios.

"She's testing me," the Holes star explained during an episode of the "Real Ones with Jon Bernthal" podcast. "It's almost like having the ultimate parole officer. I need someone to keep me accountable."

"There's a lot I need to work on," he said, seemingly referencing his allegedly troubling behavior toward women. "Having a daughter and knowing that your daughter is one day going to search your name in a search engine and see that you are a deplorable, disgusting piece of s---, that s--- hits. I have now until she's literate to create a relationship with her where she knows me more than this idea of who I am in the public."

Source: Mega

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth welcomed their daughter in April 2022.

MORE ON:
Shia LaBeouf

The Peanut Butter Falcon actor admitted he was attempting to make amends with a "long list of people" he had hurt in the past. "I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being and I was operating on a survival instinct," he explained. "All my loves and friendships were transactional."

However, along with his daughter, he credited Goth with helping him become a better man. "For my wife, I'll be making amends for the rest of my life," he noted.

Source: Mega

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth got back together in 2020.

Source: OK!

"That's going to be a lifelong journey," LaBeouf said before adding he had "cheated on every woman I'd ever been with."

"I gotta find another way to be a service to the world," he added of his partner — whom he got back together with in 2020 after marrying in 2016 and separating in 2018. "She was present for me at a time when I didn't deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her. She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes."

