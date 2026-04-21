Shiloh Jolie Flaunts Lip Piercing and Drastic Hair Transformation on Rare Outing With Rumored Girlfriend
April 21 2026, Published 7:12 p.m. ET
Shiloh Jolie showed off a bolder style while on a rare outing with her rumored girlfriend, Keoni Rose.
The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 19, rocked a new, darker hair color and an edgy lip piercing while visiting the Los Angeles-based supermarket Erewon in photos obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, April 21.
Shiloh Jolie Spotted With New Look
Shiloh kept it low-key for the outing, stepping out in an oversized black hoodie and gray cargo pants. She completed the relaxed look with matching Crocs as she exited the store, equipped with a bag of cherries.
The dancer was joined by fellow performer and her rumored girlfriend, who mirrored her laid-back vibe in cheetah-print sweatpants and a simple tank top.
Shiloh Jolie Reportedly 'Temporarily Moved in' With Keoni Rose in July 2025
Shiloh and Keoni were first romantically linked in May 2025 and have worked together on numerous dances.
In July 2025, headlines claimed the duo "temporarily moved in [together]" over the past few weeks. Photos at the time captured the pair outside the L.A. condo they were reportedly staying at.
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shares Intimate Moment With Rumored Girlfriend After Insider Claims They 'Temporarily Moved in Together'
- Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Shocking New Makeover as She Shows Off Lip Piercing
- Shiloh Jolie Looks Too Cool for School While Out in Los Angeles Amid Quest for 'Private' Life: Photos
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Shiloh Jolie Is Known to Be the 'Most Private' Out of All Her Siblings
It's long been believed that the teenager is the most private out of the actress and her former husband's six children.
Apart from Shiloh, the movie stars share five other kids: Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Knox and Vivienne.
Shiloh, who's been dancing for several years, just made her music debut in K-pop star Dayoung's song "What's a girl to do" earlier this month. She made a statement by choosing to drop her famous last name, going only by "Shi" in the credits.
No one, including her dance crew, knew she was on the set "until after filming wrapped," sources told a news outlet. She was hired for the gig through an open audition.
Shiloh Jolie Earned Her Role in the Music Video
Before the video's release, Dayoung's entertainment company, Starship, insisted Shiloh earned her spot in the video and explained her fame was unknown to them at the time of her booking.
“We held an open audition in the United States of America to cast performers for Dayoung’s music video,” the representative for the company told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today. “Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called ‘Culture.’ Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung’s music video. Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently.”