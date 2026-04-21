Shiloh Jolie Flaunts Lip Piercing and Drastic Hair Transformation on Rare Outing With Rumored Girlfriend

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Shiloh Jolie showed off a bolder style while on a rare outing with her rumored girlfriend, Keoni Rose. The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 19, rocked a new, darker hair color and an edgy lip piercing while visiting the Los Angeles-based supermarket Erewon in photos obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, April 21.

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Shiloh Jolie Spotted With New Look

Source: MEGA Shiloh Jolie rocked a dark hair shade and lip piercing for the outing.

Shiloh kept it low-key for the outing, stepping out in an oversized black hoodie and gray cargo pants. She completed the relaxed look with matching Crocs as she exited the store, equipped with a bag of cherries. The dancer was joined by fellow performer and her rumored girlfriend, who mirrored her laid-back vibe in cheetah-print sweatpants and a simple tank top.

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Shiloh Jolie Reportedly 'Temporarily Moved in' With Keoni Rose in July 2025

Source: MEGA Shiloh Jolie and her rumored girlfriend, Keoni Rose, were first romantically linked in May 2025.

Shiloh and Keoni were first romantically linked in May 2025 and have worked together on numerous dances. In July 2025, headlines claimed the duo "temporarily moved in [together]" over the past few weeks. Photos at the time captured the pair outside the L.A. condo they were reportedly staying at.

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Shiloh Jolie Is Known to Be the 'Most Private' Out of All Her Siblings

Source: STARSHIP and 임다영 DAYOUNG/YouTube Shiloh Jolie is believed to be the most 'private' out of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children.

It's long been believed that the teenager is the most private out of the actress and her former husband's six children. Apart from Shiloh, the movie stars share five other kids: Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Knox and Vivienne. Shiloh, who's been dancing for several years, just made her music debut in K-pop star Dayoung's song "What's a girl to do" earlier this month. She made a statement by choosing to drop her famous last name, going only by "Shi" in the credits. No one, including her dance crew, knew she was on the set "until after filming wrapped," sources told a news outlet. She was hired for the gig through an open audition.

Shiloh Jolie Earned Her Role in the Music Video

Source: STARSHIP and 임다영 DAYOUNG/YouTube Shiloh Jolie's fame was unknown at the time of her booking.