Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Freshly Shaved Head During Errand Run
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has once again proved she can pull off any hairstyle.
On Tuesday, January 31, the famous offspring went by herself to run some errands at a Los Angeles market, where she kept her hoodie down to show off her fresh buzz cut.
The 16-year-old strolled through a parking lot with headphones in her ears before heading into the driver's seat of her car and leaving the scene, as shown in photos obtained by a news publication.
The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt opted for a comfy loungewear ensemble featuring an oversized black sweatshirt that hung below the waist and covered a pair of shorts she was wearing. The teenager topped off her look with Adidas sneakers and carried a water bottle in her hand for the outing.
Tuesday's errand run comes just a few weeks after Shiloh debuted her newly shaved hairstyle for the very first time on Sunday, January 8, while spending time with her older sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, as OK! previously reported.
When she isn't out and about with her recently obtained driver's license, Shiloh loves to show off her dance moves on the internet.
The Goree Girls actress' newfound talent admittedly "brings a tear to the eye" of her famous father, as he expressed on the red carpet last year.
"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," the Bullet Train actor, 59, quipped, while opening up about only wanting the best for all of his and Angelina's six children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Brad simply wants "them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish."
While the Fight Club star loves all of his kids, an insider previously pointed out he and Shiloh have a "truly unbreakable bond," noting they even have "the same passions."
The award-winning actor adores his tight-knit connection with the teen, as the source confirmed in July 2022, "he prefers it that way and is particularly close to Shiloh."
"The pair have a loving, fun and authentic relationship and are cut from the same cloth," they concluded at the time.
Hollywood Life obtained photos of Shiloh running errands in Los Angeles.