Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.
Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.
The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.
The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the young adults have been forming their own identities: while Zahara is attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Shiloh is impressing the masses as her dance routines take over the internet.
"It brings a tear to the eye," the dad-of-six admitted on the red carpet last year of watching his offspring's smooth moves. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here." The actor, 59, doesn't mind whether or not his kids enter showbiz, noting he just wants "them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish."
NEW FLAMES ALERT? ANGELINA JOLIE GRABS COFFEE WITH PAUL MESCAL AFTER WATCHING HIM PERFORM IN LONDON
Meanwhile, Zahara is loving student life, with her mom being spotted on the Georgia campus a handful of times. As OK! shared, after the brunette beauty, 47, admitted she was on the verge of tears while dropping Zahara off for the first time, she returned for homecoming weekend, which of course, was an occasion to remember.
"Zahara was so happy that Angie was able to spend some time at her school," a source said. "It’s not the first time Angie was there, but the last time was at the very start of the academic year before Zahara could really get a feel for her surroundings."
"This time was so different because Zahara has made some really amazing friendships and bonds with other students on campus in just a few short months," the insider continued. "Zahara was so thrilled to have her mom by her side while they celebrated homecoming."
HollywoodLife published photos of Shiloh's new hairstyle and shopping trip with Zahara.