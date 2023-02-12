Baby-Faced Cutie To All Grown Up! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Transformation: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has grown up before fans' eyes!
The blonde-haired, blue-eyed daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has gone from a round-faced cutie accompanying her A-Lister parents on international trips to walking red carpet events wearing gowns in the peak of fashion.
Shiloh is even becoming quite the accomplished dancer! The Troy actor admitted to tearing up when he watched her perform in an interview last August, noting that his daughter is a "very beautiful" dancer.
"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he joked at the time. "I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish."
Growing up, Shiloh often sported short-cropped hair and preferred to wear tracksuits and pantsuits, and at one point, she asked to be called "John" or "Peter." Jolie openly supported her child's decisions saying that she thought her choices were "fascinating."
"And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not," the Maleficent actress told Reuters in a 2010 interview. "I think that is just bad parenting."
Shiloh eventually decided to go back to using her given name and is believed to use she/her pronouns. Over the years, her personal fashion style has broadened and evolved to include her mother's designer dresses as well as on-trend suits.
Shiloh was all smiles at the London premiere for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019, sporting a chic ensemble in a black bomber jacket, white button-up shirt and matching pants.
Shiloh and Zahara joined their mother on the red carpet at the 16th Rome Film Festival for the premiere of her Marvel flick The Eternals in October 2021. The then-15-year-old rocked a cocktail length, black, velvet dress and wore her hair in a stylish up-do.
On Tuesday, January 31, Shiloh debuted her new buzzcut while running errands at a Los Angeles market. She reportedly shaved her head while hanging out with her older sister, Zahara, on Sunday, January 8.