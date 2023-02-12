Baby-Faced Cutie To All Grown Up! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Transformation: Photos

Shiloh is even becoming quite the accomplished dancer! The Troy actor admitted to tearing up when he watched her perform in an interview last August, noting that his daughter is a "very beautiful" dancer.

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he joked at the time. "I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish."

