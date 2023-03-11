Shirley Temple Had 'Very Unique Moment In The Film Industry,' Her Son Recalls In New Tribute To Hollywood Icon

While plenty of A-listers like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus began their careers as child stars, there's never been a pint-sized cutie as successful as Shirley Temple!

The actress, who died at age 85 in 2014, was a bonafide triple threat from a young age, nabbing her first gig when she was just 3 years old, and since then, she only soared in popularity, becoming the biggest name at the box office in the 1930s.