Going Country? Keanu Reeves Dishes On Possible 'Yellowstone' Cameo
Is Keanu Reeves going country? While the movie star is known for his physical roles in franchises like John Wick and The Matrix, the actor revealed in a new interview that he's eager to branch out.
"I'd love to do a Western!" he replied when asked if he would ever want to try something like a cameo in Yellowstone. "So yeah! Yeah, sure!"
The change of pace would surely be refreshing for the star, as he said for his latest flick, John Wick 4, that he did "about 90 percent" of the action scenes — though that doesn't include actual stunt work, which is done by the professionals.
"I do most of the fighting," he explained, "but when John Wick is getting hit by a car, it's not me."
As OK! reported, the 58-year-old still works closely with the stunt team, and when they wrapped production on the film, he gifted every stuntman a ritzy Rolex watch!
Reeves' career isn't the only thing thriving these days, as his romance with girlfriend Alexandra Grant is stronger than ever — so much so, sources claimed he's ready to get down on one knee!
"He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through," the source explained, noting he's concerned about the idea of the artist turning him down. "He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect."
"It's really all in his head," added the source. "No one but Keanu really thinks she'll say no."
The twosome met years ago, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until 2019 — and since then, they've been practically "inseparable."
"Alexandra thinks the world of him," the source gushed. "She's accompanied him on his shoots and she's been a tireless supporter of his other endeavors, like his writing and music. It's been so much fun hanging out because she's so cool and intellectual. She constantly astounds him."
ETCanada talked to Reeves about a possible role on Yellowstone.