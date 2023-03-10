Fans Slam 'Money Hungry' Kody Brown For Refusing To Let 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled Despite Public Backlash
Sister Wives fans banded together to discuss whether or not the hit TLC show should continue in the wake of Kody Brown's respective splits from Christine, Janelle and Meri — leaving him only married to his fourth wife, Robyn.
As many agreed the show may have run its course, several Reddit users dragged the father-of-18 for being "money hungry" in his attempts to keep the series from being canceled, despite their family frequently facing public backlash.
"What I find interesting is that Kody is Robyn's flying monkey and he defends/protects her at all costs, yet he doesn't stop filming," one user pointed out, referring to Robyn regularly being slammed by viewers all over social media. "He's not 'protecting' her from the hate by shutting down the tv show. So the conclusion is simple — they like the income too much."
"I know," a second fan replied. "If he loved her like he says he does he would have shut down the show a long time ago to protect her."
"I honestly think they all just liked the money too much to give up the show," a third noted, with a fourth adding, "And Kody’s narcissism was to [sic] strong to not be the center of attention and be 'famous.' He loved every minute of the show."
Others recalled the time when TLC planned on canceling the popular reality series, but Kody reportedly renegotiated lower salaries for the brood and pumped up the dramatic storylines so that the network would keep them on air.
"They were just starting and TLC wanted more drama or the show was going to be canceled. So Kody created drama to keep the show going. He's been creating drama ever since," a Redditor explained, prompting another to reply, "Doubt they'll ever tell TLC they are done, TLC will have to pull the plug and tell them no negotiation."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Spoiling' Favorite Wife Robyn With Las Vegas 'Shopping Extravaganzas'
- Mystery Solved! Identity Of 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Blonde Woman Revealed
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Sparks Rumors He's Courting New Wife After Being Spotted With Mystery Blonde In Las Vegas
Meanwhile, a few fans speculated that the Brown family simply doesn't have "any other option but to stay on the show and make it work" because they've "built a lifestyle" that they wouldn't be able to sustain without a steady paycheck from TLC.
This comes weeks after OK! learned Christine and Janelle were in "serious talks" with the network and potential producers to star in their very own spinoff. The concept will explore "life after polygamy" and focus on themes of "female empowerment."
Christine first announced she'd called it quits with Kody in November 2021. She shares Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon Brown, 24, Gwendlyn Brown, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, with the Brown family patriarch.
Janelle was the second sister wife to leave plural marriage on the show. She has Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with Kody.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!