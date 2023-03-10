OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kody Brown
OK LogoNEWS

Fans Slam 'Money Hungry' Kody Brown For Refusing To Let 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled Despite Public Backlash

sister wives fans think kody brown may marry new wives for money
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 9 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sister Wives fans banded together to discuss whether or not the hit TLC show should continue in the wake of Kody Brown's respective splits from Christine, Janelle and Meri — leaving him only married to his fourth wife, Robyn.

As many agreed the show may have run its course, several Reddit users dragged the father-of-18 for being "money hungry" in his attempts to keep the series from being canceled, despite their family frequently facing public backlash.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives group
Source: mega

"What I find interesting is that Kody is Robyn's flying monkey and he defends/protects her at all costs, yet he doesn't stop filming," one user pointed out, referring to Robyn regularly being slammed by viewers all over social media. "He's not 'protecting' her from the hate by shutting down the tv show. So the conclusion is simple — they like the income too much."

"I know," a second fan replied. "If he loved her like he says he does he would have shut down the show a long time ago to protect her."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives kody brown spoiling robyn las vegas shopping
Source: @LUVGVSUWNGS - ROBYN BROWN/TWITTER

"I honestly think they all just liked the money too much to give up the show," a third noted, with a fourth adding, "And Kody’s narcissism was to [sic] strong to not be the center of attention and be 'famous.' He loved every minute of the show."

Others recalled the time when TLC planned on canceling the popular reality series, but Kody reportedly renegotiated lower salaries for the brood and pumped up the dramatic storylines so that the network would keep them on air.

"They were just starting and TLC wanted more drama or the show was going to be canceled. So Kody created drama to keep the show going. He's been creating drama ever since," a Redditor explained, prompting another to reply, "Doubt they'll ever tell TLC they are done, TLC will have to pull the plug and tell them no negotiation."

MORE ON:
Kody Brown
Article continues below advertisement
sister wives meri brown regrets bringing robyn into family
Source: tlc

Meanwhile, a few fans speculated that the Brown family simply doesn't have "any other option but to stay on the show and make it work" because they've "built a lifestyle" that they wouldn't be able to sustain without a steady paycheck from TLC.

This comes weeks after OK! learned Christine and Janelle were in "serious talks" with the network and potential producers to star in their very own spinoff. The concept will explore "life after polygamy" and focus on themes of "female empowerment."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Christine first announced she'd called it quits with Kody in November 2021. She shares Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon Brown, 24, Gwendlyn Brown, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, with the Brown family patriarch.

Janelle was the second sister wife to leave plural marriage on the show. She has Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with Kody.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.