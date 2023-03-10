Fans Slam 'Money Hungry' Kody Brown For Refusing To Let 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled Despite Public Backlash

"I honestly think they all just liked the money too much to give up the show," a third noted, with a fourth adding, "And Kody’s narcissism was to [sic] strong to not be the center of attention and be 'famous.' He loved every minute of the show."

Others recalled the time when TLC planned on canceling the popular reality series, but Kody reportedly renegotiated lower salaries for the brood and pumped up the dramatic storylines so that the network would keep them on air.

"They were just starting and TLC wanted more drama or the show was going to be canceled. So Kody created drama to keep the show going. He's been creating drama ever since," a Redditor explained, prompting another to reply, "Doubt they'll ever tell TLC they are done, TLC will have to pull the plug and tell them no negotiation."