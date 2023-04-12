From Childhood Abuse To Teenage Pregnancy: 5 Shocking Revelations From Minka Kelly's Upcoming Bombshell Memoir

Not long after discovering that she was pregnant, Kelly admitted to bursting into tears while at a Planned Parenthood appointment in the pages of her tell-all tome. Despite her mother's offer to help her raise the baby, the young actress didn't understand how that could ever be possible and eventually chose to go through with the abortion.

"Raise this baby together, how? With what money? What home? What insurance? I couldn’t imagine bringing a baby into what my mother brought me into. Absolutely not," she wrote. "That was it. In that moment, I knew the right choice. Raising a child with my mother would only continue this family trauma, another cycle added to so many generations of pain. Hadn’t there been enough damage already?"