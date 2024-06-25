'VPR' Fans Go Wild Over Rumored Reboot Cast as Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant Highlights New Staffers
Could Vanderpump Rules get an all new cast next season?
On Saturday, June 22, the official SUR Instagram shared a group photo cryptically captioned: "'Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.' SURvers ❤️."
Alongside the names of the SUR employees, Bravo TV and the production company Evolution USA were also tagged in the snapshot, sparking rumors this could in fact be the first hint at a brand new cast.
Fans immediately took to the comments section to theorize about a potential reboot series.
One user wrote, "Are yall getting what i’m getting from this????" and another chimed in, "I say VPR should go back to SUR and start with a fresh cast. The OGs can pop in here and there to keep it nostalgic."
Another called the group "the cast we need!" and a separate follower said, "Get a camera on them!!"
Reality television blogger Up and Adam also shared a video speculating on the likelihood that this is a sneak peek at the future of VPR, pointing out that Lou Zapata, the daughter of one of Lisa Vanderpump's longtime business partners Guillermo Zapata, was also featured in the photo.
- 'Hypocrite' Lala Kent Gets Dragged Over Having an Instagram Page for Her Daughter After Shading Scheana Shay for Doing the Same
- Raquel Leviss Admits Watching 'Master Manipulator' Tom Sandoval Go Through 'Painful Experiences' on 'Special Forces' Brought Her 'Joy'
- It's Over: 'Vanderpump Rules' EP Confirms Show Is on Death's Door, Says 'We'll Have a Clearer Picture' in 2 Months as Bravo Officially Places Show on 'Hiatus'
However, other Pump Rules fans were disappointed by the idea and pointed out that the potential new stars were not particularly diverse.
"Um… why is everyone white or passing apart from one? It’s 2024. Yikes," one user penned, and another added, "They gotta add some melanin magic first and then they got a show!"
"If this is a hard launch of a new cast, it’s a hard pass for me," a third person said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This comes after Vanderpump herself hinted at the possibility of an updated cast new cast in a May installment of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"I would die to watch kids back at SUR trying to make it in acting or modeling and get back at it," the host gushed to the famed restaurateur.
Vanderpump paused before she admitted, "You know what? From your mouth to God’s ears, that might be a thought. I can’t say, but it’s not necessarily your pitch. Somebody might’ve gotten there before you."
Fans have discussed the possibility of a reboot since the premiere of the spinoff show The Valley which features VPR alums Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.
Lala Kent is also reportedly in talks to join the show.
Meanwhile, Raquel Leviss famously left VPR after her affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed.