'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Uncertain of Their Future on Bravo Show Amid Reboot Rumors: 'They Never Know'
Recently, a rumor popped up on social media platform X regarding the cast of Vanderpump Rules getting one “final season” before the show would be completely recast.
However, a source close to production spoke exclusively to OK! to explain that this is not completely accurate.
X account @thebravobabe_ shared that they were “hearing that filming with *most* of the core cast will start in October for a final farewell season.” “Alleged VPR will be getting a total reboot after that (they are already looking at employees at TomTom and SUR),” they added.
But at this point, nothing has been set in stone, an insider dished to OK!.
“The cast hasn’t been told anything official but they never know what’s going to happen from season to season,” the source explained.
Noting that there are “tons of rumors and speculation,” the insider detailed that every season the future of the show depends on what actually pans out during filming. A concrete example of this was that no one knew Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss would be unveiled, which completely changed the trajectory of the show.
“What will ultimately happen likely depends on where the season goes — and that’s not something that will be known until production begins,” the insider added.
When Instagram account @_surrules posted the rumor regarding the “farewell season,” cast member James Kennedy officially responded in the comments section.
“Y’all think you have it all figured out huh,” Kennedy wrote, adding a laughing emoji to his post.
OK! confirmed on August 27 that the show would not be completely recast, despite rumors claiming otherwise.
The hearsay first piped up due to rumblings that people working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants were being talked to for a spot on the show.
“Producers are always feeling the people who work at Lisa’s restaurants out to see who is friends with the current cast, who may gel with the cast, and who may have something new to add that the viewers would find interesting,” an insider explained to OK!.
They also shared that ratings for the show would likely go down if it were to be completely recast, as fans are invested in the lives of the stars of the show that they have watched for years.
If the cast was removed, there “would be no show,” the source said, confirming this would not be the case for the next season of Vanderpump Rules.
Currently, Vanderpump Rules is on pause, a move producers made after the last season ended to give the cast a chance to breathe after a tumultuous two seasons.