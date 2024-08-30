'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Uncertain of Their Future on Bravo Show Amid Reboot Rumors: 'They Never Know'

OK! confirmed on August 27 that the show would not be completely recast, despite rumors claiming otherwise.

The hearsay first piped up due to rumblings that people working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants were being talked to for a spot on the show.

“Producers are always feeling the people who work at Lisa’s restaurants out to see who is friends with the current cast, who may gel with the cast, and who may have something new to add that the viewers would find interesting,” an insider explained to OK!.

They also shared that ratings for the show would likely go down if it were to be completely recast, as fans are invested in the lives of the stars of the show that they have watched for years.