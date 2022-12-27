OK Magazine
Simon Cowell Teases 'Spontaneous' Wedding Plans With Fiancée Lauren Silverman: 'Will Definitely Be Fun'

Dec. 27 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

It looks like wedding bells are ringing for Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman! In a new interview, the TV star, 63, teased some of his upcoming plans.

“I like to make everything spontaneous, and doing that will make it a lot more fun," he shared. “I don’t think we’ll be getting married in Las Vegas, but whatever we do will definitely be fun.”

In May, the American Idol alum — who shares son Eric, 8, with Silverman — shared more about his nuptials.

“I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party," he quipped. “No one knows when it's going to be — that'll be a surprise, even for Lauren."

"I don't want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don't invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle," he added.

Cowell proposed to Silverman during a romantic getaway in Barbados in December 2021.

"We'd sort of discussed rings, and I had an idea of the sort of thing she'd like," he said of the special moment. "I'm not romantic, obviously. I didn't get down on one knee. Was I nervous? No! I mean, I didn't think she'd say no — you only get nervous if you think they're gonna go, 'No', don't you?"

The dad-of-one finally revealed why he wanted to settle down after dating for nine years.

"We were in the same house for over a year and I thought, ‘Well, actually, we get on really, really well,'" he recalled. “And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him. I also just couldn’t see myself ever dating anyone again. The idea of going out on a first date now is too weird. My mom and dad had an amazing marriage and I used to call them best friends, and I think that’s a big part of it.”

