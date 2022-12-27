Simon Cowell Teases 'Spontaneous' Wedding Plans With Fiancée Lauren Silverman: 'Will Definitely Be Fun'

The dad-of-one finally revealed why he wanted to settle down after dating for nine years.

"We were in the same house for over a year and I thought, ‘Well, actually, we get on really, really well,'" he recalled. “And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him. I also just couldn’t see myself ever dating anyone again. The idea of going out on a first date now is too weird. My mom and dad had an amazing marriage and I used to call them best friends, and I think that’s a big part of it.”