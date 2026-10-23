Simone Biles Shows Off Her Bikini Body After Crying About Selling Her Houston Home: Photo

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Simone Biles appears to be enjoying some fun in the sun after getting emotional over selling her Houston, Tx., home. On Thursday, October 22, the Olympic gold medalist posted a sizzling mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories from her tropical getaway one day after sharing that she and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, put their house on the market.

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Source: @SIMONEBILE/INSTAGRAM Simone Biles wore a flattering string bikini for the photo.

In the photo, Biles wowed as she stood in her hotel room donning a hot pink patterned bikini that showed off her athletic frame and enviable cleavage after undergoing a chest augmentation last year. The 29-year-old went fresh-faced for the photo, leaving her dark hair down in loose waves and completing the beach-ready look with a diamond tennis necklace.

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Source: MEGA Simone Biles shared the picture to her Instagram Stories.

As the Stories continued, she shared views of the stunning landscape, dined out and spent time with friends. Hours before Biles flaunted her figure in the steamy bikini photo, she said a tearful goodbye to her home via her TikTok profile.

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Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Sold Their Houston Home

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Source: @SIMONEBILES/TIKTOK Simone Biles was 'crying' the day the house went on the market.

"Today is the first day the house is going to be on the market," Biles, 29, said in the emotional video posted October 21. "Why the f--- am I boohoo crying? F---," she continued as tears rolled down her face. "This house will be on the market for the first time and I don’t know why I’m boohoo crying." Biles shared, "I was here for six years, and I feel like there were just so many good memories, so many bad memories. But I feel like I grew up in this house. It’s made me a real adult, so I’m gonna miss it. I didn’t think I’d be emotional about a house."

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Source: @SIMONEBILES/TIKTOK Simone Biles posted the video on October 21.

'Whoever Buys This House, I Hope It Brings You as Much Joy as It Did for Me'

Source: MEGA Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens sold the house to move into their 'dream' home.