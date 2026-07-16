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Simone Biles Shows Off Her Plastic Surgery Transformation in Satin Gown as She Attends ESPYs With Husband Jonathan Owens: Photos

Image of Simone Biles looked flawless in her gown at the ESPYS.
Source: MEGA

Simone Biles looked flawless in her gown at the ESPYS.

July 16 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

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Simone Biles is trading the balance beam for the red carpet!

On Wednesday, July 15, Biles attended the 2026 ESPYs alongside her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens.

Biles looked stunning in a satin champagne gown with a strapless corset bodice and a high-low pleated skirt that trailed behind her. Accessorizing the look with a statement diamond choker, she wore her hair down in a side part with voluminous curls.

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On Display

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Image of Simone Biles admitted she got a b--- job towards the end of 2025.
Source: MEGA

Simone Biles hinted at a b--- job towards the end of 2025.

Back in 2025, the gymnast had social media going crazy with a pair of cryptic cherry emoji posts, leaving followers wondering what exactly she was up to.

"I’ve had three plastic surgeries and two of them, you would never be able to tell," she teased in a TikTok video at the time.

In December 2025, Biles shared another TikTok video confirming she had gotten the procedure done. Captioning the video, "before & after the 🍒’s," she was transparent about the work, now having them fully on display in this beautiful gown.

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'Something Been Off About Them Lately'

Image of Many fans noticed that Jonathan Owens did not look excited to be there.
Source: MEGA

Many fans noticed that Jonathan Owens did not look excited to be there.

Owens chose a chocolate-brown suit with tailored dress pants and satin lapels. He accessorized the look with a belt chain, black shoes and a diamond-encrusted brooch that complemented Biles' look perfectly.

While the pair may have been one of the best-dressed couples at the major sporting event, not everyone online was focused on what they wore.

Instead, many people noticed that Owens donned a blank expression while they posed for photos, leading some to question the status of their marriage.

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Image of Simone Biles' husband was accused of not 'looking happy' on the red carpet next to his wife.
Source: @simonebiles/instagram

Simone Biles' husband was accused of not 'looking happy' on the red carpet next to his wife.

When Us Weekly shared a video of the couple walking the carpet, many flooded the comment section with comments on his demeanor.

In the video, Biles is smiling as they posed for photos, only stopping shortly to adjust the train of her dress; however, as Owens stood next to her, he appeared noticeably less happy than his wife.

"They never look happy together," one person commented.

Another social media user wrote, "He just looks p----- 😂."

A third said, "He doesn't look happy."

"Something been off about them lately," a fourth claimed.

Ignoring the Haters

Image of The couple connected on Raya back in 2020.
Source: MEGA

The couple connected on Raya back in 2020.

The famous couple first met on celebrity dating app Raya back in March of 2020, with Biles making the first move. Bonding over the course of the pandemic, they got engaged in 2022 on Valentine's Day.

They faced public scrutiny back then as well, when Owens was a guest on "The Pivot" podcast and claimed he did not know who Biles was when they first met. Regardless of public opinion, they got married in a private ceremony in Houston, Texas, on April 22, 2023.

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