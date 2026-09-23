Simone Biles Says 3 Masked Robbers Entered Chicago Home and Took Her Porsche

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Simone Biles shared a frightening story about a theft. “I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche,” she said in a TikTok posted Monday, September 21, as she got ready to shop for a new vehicle. The 29-year-old revealed that they stole her Porsche GTS while she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, were in the city.

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@simonebilesowens yes we recovered the car, onto the next 🛞 ♬ original sound - Simone Biles Source: @SIMONEBILESOWENS/TIKTOK Simone Biles revealed she needed a new car after her Porsche was stolen.

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Simone Biles Revealed Three Masked Men Broke Into Her Chicago home

Source: MEGA Simone Biles revealed her stolen Porsche was eventually recovered.

Although the incident was clearly unsettling, Biles kept the details of the robbery mostly private. “But that’s another story. If you guys wanna know, I’ll do a story time on that,” she said. The decorated gymnast later confirmed, “Yes we recovered the car, onto the next.”

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Source: MEGA Simone Biles revealed she found herself drawn to another Porsche after the ordeal.

Still, the experience apparently left her ready for a fresh start behind the wheel. Biles said she and her husband went looking for a replacement car. The gymnast first test drove an Audi, but quickly decided it wasn't the right fit. “I was like, ‘Oo, this car is really muscle-y,’” she recalled, adding, “I didn’t like the way it drove, and I’m not about to manhandle a car.” The couple eventually stopped at Porsche, where Biles found a familiar favorite. “They had Cayenne GTS, and baby, when they turned that thing on, I was sold,” she said. “I felt like Tiffany Haddish from Girls Trip: ‘Give it to me! I want it! Give it to me!" she added.

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Source: MEGA Simone Biles joked about turning her bizarre experiences into reality TV.

Biles also joked that the bizarre incident was just another example of the unexpected situations that seem to follow her. “I feel like I need a reality TV show,” she said. “The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity.” She added that the experience was one reason she and the NFL player decided to get a Doberman.

Jonathan Owens Previously Revealed a Stranger Nearly Stole His Bag in Milan

Source: MEGA Jonathan Owens recalled a near-theft while walking through Milan.