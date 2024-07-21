Power Couple! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Cutest Moments Since Getting Married: Photos
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are an all-star couple!
Since the athletic pair tied the knot in April 2023, they have not failed to share some of their sweetest moments on Instagram.
Though the Olympic gold medalist, 27, and the NFL player, 28, have faced some backlash in regard to their romance this year, they have always been there to support each other, whether it be at the 2024 Olympic trials or at Soldier Field.
The duo met on a dating app and have been inseparable even since, which is evident from how many adorable moments they have shown their loyal fans.
Scroll through the gallery to see the gymnast and the football star’s cutest moments!
As OK! previously reported, Owens recently gushed to us about how excited he is to support Biles in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
"I can't wait! I've been to every competition she's had this past season, and I'm gaining more knowledge about gymnastics. I have the scoring and everything down, so I can't wait to watch her get out there and do her thing," he spilled.
"She's been killing it," Owens continued. "It's awesome to see how people react to her, and even just sitting in the stands and watching everyone else watch her, and as soon as she gets up, everyone pulls their phones out — to witness it is great for me. I'm biased, but I get to see it every day and see the training and everything she goes through."
Despite being each other’s biggest fans, the lovebirds faced a road bump after Owens received tons of hate for what he said about Biles on a podcast in December 2023.
During his appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, the Green Bay Packers player confessed he didn't know who Biles was when they first matched.
"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics," he stated. "When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her]."
"I didn't know who she was at the time," he insisted. "But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'OK, she's got to be good.'"
Host Ryan Clark then jokingly asked Owens if he considered himself the better "catch" in their romance, to which he replied, "I always say that the men are the catch."
After the interview went viral, Owens was slammed on social media, with fans noting how Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time and Owens has yet to even win a Super Bowl.
Owens recently noted it wasn't his finest moment, but he's not sweating it anymore.
“I have all my social media notifications off, so I didn’t even know for a while,” Owens told Us Weekly. “I was actually with my mom and Simone whenever it came out, so, all the comments and everything, I just let them read it. I try to stay off of it, and obviously if you feel like stuff is kind of getting out of hand, that’s when you reach in and say something."
“So, just live your life. People are going to talk about you anyway, so you might as well do it the way you want to,” he added.