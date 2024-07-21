Power Couple! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Cutest Moments Since Getting Married: Photos

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are an all-star couple!

Since the athletic pair tied the knot in April 2023, they have not failed to share some of their sweetest moments on Instagram.

Though the Olympic gold medalist, 27, and the NFL player, 28, have faced some backlash in regard to their romance this year, they have always been there to support each other, whether it be at the 2024 Olympic trials or at Soldier Field.

The duo met on a dating app and have been inseparable even since, which is evident from how many adorable moments they have shown their loyal fans.