or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Simone Biles
OK LogoPHOTOS

Simone Biles Spills Out of Tiny Hot Pink Bikini After 'Almost Dying' in Frightening Health Scare: Photos

Simone Biles
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram;MEGA

Simone Biles posed poolside after a hospital scare.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 27 2026, Updated 1:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles uploaded a sun-soaked bikini picture after revealing she was undergoing a procedure following a frightening health scare.

In the photo, Biles, 29, lounged effortlessly next to a crystal blue pool with a bright pink bikini and a refreshing drink nearby.

The gold medal Olympian let her hair swing freely as she grinned at the camera in simple, black Prada sunglasses. She captioned the post with the lyrics to "Talk My S---" by BossMan Dlow: "Wristpiece on bling-blaow, neckpiece on blizzard, bae."

In another snap, she showed off her dazzling pink watch and blinged-out hand chain. She even gave fans a peek at her tastefully done b--- job as she posed in her skimpy bikini top.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Simone Biles shared that her husband, Jonathan Owens, took her for a procedure.
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles shared that her husband, Jonathan Owens, took her for a procedure.

Just one day before posting her steamy, poolside snap, Biles revealed that her husband, Jonathan Owens, was taking her to get a procedure done.

"His birthday, but he takes me to get my procedure," Biles wrote on her Instagram story. "I woke up singing BossMan Dlow ‘talk my s---.'"

She did not disclose what procedure she was undergoing as the Indianapolis Colts star escorted her to the appointment.

The gymnast was hospitalized in early June for a mysterious illness, which she referred to as "one of the scariest experiences of [her] life."

"I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age," she wrote on her Instagram story. "But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week."

Article continues below advertisement

How Did the Internet React?

Simone Biles
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles received praise from fans after her jaw-dropping poolside pic.

Commenters on her most recent beachside bikini snap were thrilled that the star was back in good spirits despite her traumatic past couple of months.

"You are so loved," one person wrote. "I hope you're ok, GOAT!!!"

"You look great," another said. "That pink is your color."

"I hope you are feeling better," a third added, with a fourth noting, "If I could like this twice, I would."

"You are rocking the pink bikini, the nails and the ring are gorgeous," a commenter chimed in.

MORE ON:
Simone Biles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles
Source: MEGA

Other fans were skeptical of Simone Biles' health.

Others, however, were not as supportive of the star and commented with questions and concerns about her health struggles.

"I don't understand the mixed messages," one commenter criticized. "I honestly hope she is OK, but very hard to understand."

"Looking really good for having a 'procedure,'" another wrote.

"Wait... wasn't she just in the hospital?" someone else asked skeptically.

How Is Simone Biles Doing Now?

Simone Biles
Source: MEGA

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens stepped out together at the ESPYS.

Biles updated her followers about her health scare in mid-June, noting she was already making a speedy recovery.

"I’ve been in bed resting this week, I’ll explain sooner or later, but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers," she wrote.

She appeared to be in better spirits by mid-July when she stepped out at the ESPYS in a jaw-dropping gown with her husband in tow.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.