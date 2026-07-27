Simone Biles Spills Out of Tiny Hot Pink Bikini After 'Almost Dying' in Frightening Health Scare: Photos

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Simone Biles uploaded a sun-soaked bikini picture after revealing she was undergoing a procedure following a frightening health scare. In the photo, Biles, 29, lounged effortlessly next to a crystal blue pool with a bright pink bikini and a refreshing drink nearby. The gold medal Olympian let her hair swing freely as she grinned at the camera in simple, black Prada sunglasses. She captioned the post with the lyrics to "Talk My S---" by BossMan Dlow: "Wristpiece on bling-blaow, neckpiece on blizzard, bae." In another snap, she showed off her dazzling pink watch and blinged-out hand chain. She even gave fans a peek at her tastefully done b--- job as she posed in her skimpy bikini top.

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Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles shared that her husband, Jonathan Owens, took her for a procedure.

Just one day before posting her steamy, poolside snap, Biles revealed that her husband, Jonathan Owens, was taking her to get a procedure done. "His birthday, but he takes me to get my procedure," Biles wrote on her Instagram story. "I woke up singing BossMan Dlow ‘talk my s---.'" She did not disclose what procedure she was undergoing as the Indianapolis Colts star escorted her to the appointment. The gymnast was hospitalized in early June for a mysterious illness, which she referred to as "one of the scariest experiences of [her] life." "I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age," she wrote on her Instagram story. "But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week."

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How Did the Internet React?

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles received praise from fans after her jaw-dropping poolside pic.

Commenters on her most recent beachside bikini snap were thrilled that the star was back in good spirits despite her traumatic past couple of months. "You are so loved," one person wrote. "I hope you're ok, GOAT!!!" "You look great," another said. "That pink is your color." "I hope you are feeling better," a third added, with a fourth noting, "If I could like this twice, I would." "You are rocking the pink bikini, the nails and the ring are gorgeous," a commenter chimed in.

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Source: MEGA Other fans were skeptical of Simone Biles' health.

Others, however, were not as supportive of the star and commented with questions and concerns about her health struggles. "I don't understand the mixed messages," one commenter criticized. "I honestly hope she is OK, but very hard to understand." "Looking really good for having a 'procedure,'" another wrote. "Wait... wasn't she just in the hospital?" someone else asked skeptically.

How Is Simone Biles Doing Now?

Source: MEGA Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens stepped out together at the ESPYS.