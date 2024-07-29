Simone Biles' Mom Trolls Snoop Dogg for Blowing Off Her Daughter's Photo Opp in 2010
Simone Biles' mom has got her back!
Nellie Biles wasn't afraid to confront Snoop Dogg during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony after he blew off her daughter's photo opp in 2010.
“I remember, I will never forget that we met you in Times Square, 2010, and you said — ’cause we asked for a picture — you said, ‘Two minutes,'” she recalled during the Friday, July 26, broadcast after she was introduced to the rapper, 52. “One, two — and you were gone!”
Fortunately, it seems like the "Drop It Like It's Hot" singer and Nellie didn't have any beef, as they chose to laugh about the incident.
The 27-year-old was absent from the opening ceremony last July, as she needed some time to prepare for the big event.
“The first competition is Sunday, which is women’s qualifier and, of course, she needs to rest up before that competition,” Nellie explained.
Even though Simone has a calf injury, she is in the lineup for all four events — beam, vault, uneven bars and floor — in the Tuesday, July 30, gymnastic team final.
She later shared a TikTok video, celebrating the achievement.
“Don’t mind me acting a fool,” the athlete captioned the clip, adding the hashtags “Olympics,” “Paris” and “gymnastics.”
Many are excited to see Simone back in action, especially after she had the "twisties" during the Tokyo Games in 2021.
“Go go go GOAT!!!! We love you!” one fan wrote, while another gushed. “There’s nothing I would rather do than wake up at 530 on a Sunday to watch the 5 of you. UNREAL. UNMATCHED. UNBELIEVABLE.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Nellie is also thrilled her daughter is competing once again.
"Well, I was worried about that," Nellie Biles said after an appearance on NBC's TODAY show, referring to Simone's injury.
"Then I saw her up there to do that Yurchenko (double pike on the vault), I’m like, 'For real?' And then I gave her the thumbs up to see if she was OK and she nodded, so I’m like, 'OK, she’s fine,' and she went and she threw it. It was great. It was great. I’m like, 'OK, then I guess you’re fine,'" she continued.