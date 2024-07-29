OK Magazine
Candace Cameron Bure Stands by Calling Last Supper Drag Show at Olympics Opening Ceremony 'Disgusting': 'I Don't See How That Relates to Unifying the World'

candace cameron bure olympics doubles down
Source: mega

Candace Cameron Bure frequently speaks her mind.

By:

Jul. 29 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Candace Cameron Bure is not backing down after she called the Last Supper drag show at the Olympics opening ceremony "disgusting."

On Saturday, July 27, the Full House alum, 48, shared her thoughts — and did not hold back.

candace cameron bure olympics doubles down
Source: @candacecbure/Instagram

The actress called the Olympics Opening Ceremony 'disgusting.'

“I love the Olympic Games,” she began, noting that her husband, former Montreal Canadiens right winger Valeri Bure, and several members of his family are Olympic medal athletes. “The Olympic Games have always brought me so much joy. It’s the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the title."

“So to watch such an incredible and wonderful event that’s gonna take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting,” she stated. “And it made me so sad. And someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it.’ And I’m like, ‘Trust me. It makes me mad.’ But I’m more sad, because I’m sad for souls,” she continued.

candace cameron bure olympics doubles down
Source: @candacecbure/Instagram

The star went on a lengthy Instagram rant.

The next day, the former View co-host fired back after people "tried to correct" her.

"You asked me to make this shareable on story, so here it is. My take on the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. Since posting, many have tried to correct me saying it wasn’t about an interpretation of DaVinci’s The Last Supper, but a Greek god and the festival of Dionysus; who is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madnes etc. I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch. In any case, I’m not buying it. I hope you’ll listen all the way through. God loves each and every one of you and His desire is for you to know Him. I won’t stop praying and calling on Jesus’ name ✝️. Share the gospel message. Let this be an encouragement to be bold in your faith❤️. Let us rend our hearts back to God, father of Abraham. Let us pray. And pray for the Christian athletes to shine their light for the glory of God✨," she captioned the video on Instagram.

MORE ON:
Candace Cameron Bure
candace cameron bure olympics doubles down
Source: mega

People praised Candace Cameron Bure for speaking out about the ordeal.

Others also weighed in, praising Bure for speaking out in the first place. "Amen, sis!!!! Preach🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Glory to King Jesus 🙏🏽," Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas wrote, while another said, "Everyone who is making excuses and believing this was not an attack on Christianity has fed into enemy."

Haylie Duff added, "Amen!"

candace cameron bure olympics doubles down
Source: @candacecbure/Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure's husband played hockey.

Rob Schneider also commented, claiming he's boycotting the Olympics.

“I am sorry to say to ALL the world’s GREATEST ATHLETES, I wish you ALL THE BEST, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan,” Schneider wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, July 28.

