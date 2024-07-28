'An Olympic Moment': Undies Cause Meltdown as Dad Bod Steals Show at Paris Pool
Who knew all it would take was a dad bod to make the Olympic games come to a halt?
During the 100-meter women’s breaststroke competition in Paris on Sunday, July 28, an Olympic official in nothing but a speedo went viral for interrupting the match to dive into the pool to pick up the cap of American swimmer Emma Weber.
"Is there anything better on the pool deck other than that Speedo right there?" one commentator said in a video of the hilarious moment.
"That was an Olympic moment," a second added.
Social media users went wild over the mishap, with one person writing, "He's an icon he's a legend he is the moment."
"Not all hero's wear capes!" another person chimed in about the bold man strutting across the pool.
"NBC better be planning to interview him," a third quipped.
That wasn't the only crazy thing that went on during the swimming competition. On Saturday, July 27, a broadcaster with Eurosport, Bob Ballard, was removed a commentator after he made a crude remark about the female athletes live on the air.
"Well the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup," he flippantly said.
The broadcasting company released a statement the following day explaining, "During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."
Despite all of the drama, U.S. star Katie Ledecky took the bronze medal by coming in 11th place in the 400m freestyle. "First, we gotta give credit where it's due, [Ledecky's] the most decorated female Olympian in that race, right?" decorated Olympian and now commentator Michael Phelps noted during NBC's broadcast.
"She's setting records every single day. I think moving forward she is coming into her bread-and-butter events, these are the events that she has dominated for her whole career. So, this race I think will be something that she'll put behind her and really start to generate that focus towards the upcoming events," he added of Ledecky's big achievement.
The Washington D.C. native is set to compete in the 800m free, the 1,500m free and the 4x200 free relay in the coming days.
The Independent obtained the statement from Eurosport.