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Simone Biles Details Recent 'Scary' Hospitalization: 'Almost Dying Wasn’t on My Bingo Card'

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Source: MEGA

Simone Biles opened up about her recent hospitalization where she described feeling like she was 'almost dying.'

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June 6 2026, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

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Simone Biles revealed in a candid post on Saturday, June 6, she was recently hospitalized.

The Olympic gymnast, 29, shared a photo of herself wearing several hospital bracelets on her Instagram Stories.

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image of Simone biles
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles shared images of herself in recovery following her mysterious hospitalization.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card this week,” Biles wrote.

“This was one of, if not the, scariest experience of my life," she continued, also adding her husband, Jonathan Owens, was away when the incident occurred.

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Simone Biles Revealed She's Been Home Resting for the Last Few Days

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Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens began dating in 2020.

The athlete remained mysterious about what actually happened and what medical issues she was suffering with.

“Jonathan was in Indy for practices,” Biles continued. Owens, 30, was training during a preseason NFL practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

“I’ve been in bed resting this week," she went on. “I’ll explain sooner or later, but [shout out] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited or sent flowers 🤍🤍🤍, Love y’all."

She also added snapshots of floral arrangements she received from friends and family.

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Simone Biles Previously Had Plastic Surgery

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Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot in 2023.

“I’ll be here,” she captioned another photo of her bed, alongside a heart rate monitor.

Biles and Owens met on the A-list dating app, Raya, in 2020, and tied the knot three years later. The couple currently reside together in a custom-built Texas home.

The sportswoman was last seen out in public back in April, when she attended the Laureaus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

In November 2025, Biles confessed she went under the knife to undergo cosmetic surgery. “I’ve had three plastic surgeries and two of them, you would never be able to tell,” she said in a TikTok video at the time.

In the comments section, she encouraged her fans to "guess" what procedures she'd done. In response to one user, she wrote: "🍒, lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger."

image of Simone biles
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

The athlete posted a photo of her hospital bracelets on June 6.

While she seemingly alluded to getting a b--- job by using the cherries emoji, she confirmed getting a lower blepharoplasty and earlobe surgery. A blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that enhances the appearance of the eyelids.

She also told People last year about why she decided to open up about her surgeries.

"It's just who I am and I feel like I've always tried to be open, honest and relatable," she explained. "Social media is not real, so that's why I try to be as transparent as possible."

"Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that's not relatable. But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly," Biles added.

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