Simone Biles Details Recent 'Scary' Hospitalization: 'Almost Dying Wasn’t on My Bingo Card'

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Simone Biles revealed in a candid post on Saturday, June 6, she was recently hospitalized. The Olympic gymnast, 29, shared a photo of herself wearing several hospital bracelets on her Instagram Stories.

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Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles shared images of herself in recovery following her mysterious hospitalization.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card this week,” Biles wrote. “This was one of, if not the, scariest experience of my life," she continued, also adding her husband, Jonathan Owens, was away when the incident occurred.

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Simone Biles Revealed She's Been Home Resting for the Last Few Days

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens began dating in 2020.

The athlete remained mysterious about what actually happened and what medical issues she was suffering with. “Jonathan was in Indy for practices,” Biles continued. Owens, 30, was training during a preseason NFL practice with the Indianapolis Colts. “I’ve been in bed resting this week," she went on. “I’ll explain sooner or later, but [shout out] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited or sent flowers 🤍🤍🤍, Love y’all." She also added snapshots of floral arrangements she received from friends and family.

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Simone Biles Previously Had Plastic Surgery

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot in 2023.

“I’ll be here,” she captioned another photo of her bed, alongside a heart rate monitor. Biles and Owens met on the A-list dating app, Raya, in 2020, and tied the knot three years later. The couple currently reside together in a custom-built Texas home. The sportswoman was last seen out in public back in April, when she attended the Laureaus World Sports Awards in Madrid. In November 2025, Biles confessed she went under the knife to undergo cosmetic surgery. “I’ve had three plastic surgeries and two of them, you would never be able to tell,” she said in a TikTok video at the time. In the comments section, she encouraged her fans to "guess" what procedures she'd done. In response to one user, she wrote: "🍒, lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger."

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram The athlete posted a photo of her hospital bracelets on June 6.