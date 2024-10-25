Simone Biles Says Online Trolls Have Taken a 'Mental Toll' on Her as She Continues to Defend Husband Jonathan Owens' 'Catch' Comments

Biles insisted the remarks he made on “The Pivot” podcast last year were “taken out of context.” For reference, the NFL player — who has never won a Super Bowl — insisted he was the “catch” of their marriage on the December 2023 episode.

“Social media gives [followers] this false sense of reality that they really know who you are and how you function,” Biles added in the new docuseries. “Most of the time, they don’t understand the mental toll that it takes, especially going into an Olympic year.”