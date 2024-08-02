'Y'all Are So Miserable': Simone Biles Fires Back After Her Husband Jonathan Owens Was Called Out for Wearing Her Gold Medal
Simone Biles is tired of people coming after her man!
On Thursday, August 1, following the star’s two gold medal wins in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the gymnast, 27, left a comment on a TikTok when a social media user shaded her husband Jonathan Owens for wearing her medal.
“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions 🙄,” the star penned.
“Like y’all are so f------ miserable. Leave us alone,” she added.
In the individual’s clip, she dissed the NFL player, 29, for donning the Olympic prize after he received tons of backlash in December 2023 for claiming he was the “catch” in their relationship.
“Take her medal off. Take her medal off,” the user began. “Was it you Mr. Simone Biles who was flying through the air yesterday? Was it you who spun like a top 30 times in the air and landed without stumbling? No.”
“Why is her medal around your neck for the picture you post,” she said, referencing Owens’ Instagram image where he stood alongside his wife.
“After all that, We’ve learned nothing?” she added, referring to the negative reactions he sparked after he made comment about his and Biles’ marriage. “'Not like I got made fun of by the entire internet for trying to overshadow my wife and undermine her accomplishment.'”
- Simone Biles Throws Shade at Donald Trump After Winning Olympic Gold: 'I Love My Black Job'
- J.D. Vance Under Fire as Past Criticism of Gold Medalist Simone Biles Resurfaces After Her Historic Win at Paris Olympics
- Gymnasts at War: Simone Biles Admits She's Been 'Blocked' by MyKayla Skinner After Gold Medal Clapback
“These people [Biles and Owens] just need more friends who will tell them what things appear to be, if they want to avoid the comments,” she concluded.
Though Owens was slammed for his upload, the athlete gushed over his wife’s success in the caption.
“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥,” he said of Biles, who is known as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.
“Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it❤️🤍💙,” he wrote alongside the images, where he wore a “Simone Biles” T-shirt while Biles sported an entirely blue ensemble.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Biles and Owens tied the knot in 2023 after they met on a dating app in 2020. Since their romance started, the superstar — who recently became the most decorated Olympic gymnast — has been spotted supporting her man on the football field, while Owens has been seen attending Biles’ meets.