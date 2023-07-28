Sinéad O'Connor Gave Her Children Strict Instructions About What to Do If She Dropped 'Dead Tomorrow'

The "This Is the Day" musician mentioned that the use of the rocker's hit "Let's Go Crazy" in a credit card ad would not have sat well with him. "That's a song about appreciation, friendship, and love and not the material things in life. It's a song about, 'Look, we could die anytime now. Let's love each other and appreciate.' I think he will be turning in his grave over it being used to sell a credit card," she said.

On Wednesday, July 26, the news broke that O'Connor had passed away at 56. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her representative confirmed in a statement.

Her cause of death has yet to be revealed.