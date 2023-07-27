Tragedy Behind Smile: Sinéad O'Connor Looked Happy in Final Photos Before Devastating Death After Battling Years-Long Mental Health Crisis
Sinéad O'Connor graced the world with her final public appearance at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize awards show just four months before her devastating death at the age of 56.
The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer appeared to be filled with joy as she accepted her award for Best Irish Classic Album back in March in recognition of her 1990 album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.
O'Connor flashed a huge smile at the cameras and even waved to fans in the audience before speaking to the crowd in a thank you message for her award, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
"You’re very welcome in Ireland," the political activist told “each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community" while on stage at the Irish awards ceremony.
"I love you very much and I wish you happiness," O'Connor concluded in her final public speech before her tragic passing.
The "This is the Day" vocalist's family confirmed her death in a statement released on Wednesday, July 26, though her cause of death has not yet been confirmed, as OK! reported.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the sorrowful message read. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
O'Connor's heartbreaking death comes after years of battling mental health issues in front of the public eye — and just one year after her son tragically took his own life at the age of 17.
"Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul," the award-winning artist tweeted on Monday, July 17, roughly one week before she died in Dublin, Ireland.
"We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him," O'Connor concluded, referencing the Buddhist term for the state of being between death and rebirth.
