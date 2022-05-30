Singer Faouzia Wants To 'Set An Example That Anything Is Possible': 'I Hope To Show This With My Journey'

Faouzia's career is on the rise: the singer's new project, CITIZENS, which was released on May 19, has surpassed 230 million global streams, and her hit song "RIP, Love" has amassed over 20 million streams globally in less than 30 days of its release.

The brunette beauty, who is Muslim Moroccan, grew up in a small town in Canada, and she also pursued a computer engineering degree in addition to breaking out into the music biz. "I hope to set an example that anything is possible if you set your mind to it and work towards your goals," she exclusively tells OK!. "I hope to show this with my journey that truly started from nothing to what it is now."