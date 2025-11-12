or
Single Ben Affleck Spotted Smoking in Hollywood as Actor's Bad Boy Behavior Makes Fans Drool

photo of ben affleck smoking
Source: mega

Ben Affleck has yet to kick his nasty habit.

Nov. 12 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck has a dirty habit — but his fans can't help but love it!

In new meme-worthy photos obtained by a news publication, the actor, 53, was seen puffing on a cigarette outside the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood on Monday, November 10.

In one snap, Affleck looked dapper in a three-piece suit as he threw his head back while taking a drag.

Ben Affleck Fans Are Drooling Over New Smoking Photos

image of Ben Affleck has been smoking for decades.
Source: mega

Ben Affleck has been smoking for decades.

The new photos of Affleck, who is reportedly trying to win back ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas after her recent split from Tom Cruise, had some social media users salivating.

One person quipped, "He’s smoking hot," while another called him a "hottie!!"

A third wrote, "I will love him until the day I die ❤️."

Jennifer Lopez Urged Ben Affleck to Quit Smoking

image of An insider revealed in 2023 that Jennifer Lopez wasn't fond of Ben Affleck's smoking habit.
Source: mega

An insider revealed in 2023 that Jennifer Lopez wasn't fond of Ben Affleck's smoking habit.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that he should really quit smoking — something ex-wife Jennifer Lopez reportedly encouraged before the couple went their separate ways in April 2024.

Back then, an insider shared that the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker, 56, despised his smoking habit.

"J.Lo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes,” the source divulged to a news outlet at the time. "She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it."

They added, "She hates cigarette smoke, and what’s worse, she’s smelling it on his clothes. While Ben goes outside to smoke now, she’d rather he not smoke at all."

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner Has 'Very Strict Rules' About His Smoking

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jen Garner share three children.
Source: mega

Ben Affleck and Jen Garner share three children.

The Good Will Hunting star's first wife, Jennifer Garner, 53, is also not a fan of his love for cigarettes.

"Jen has very strict rules about him smoking, namely that he doesn’t do it anywhere near the children,” an insider spilled in January.

The source said, "She always nags him about smelling like smoke and what a gross habit it is. But her biggest concern of all is his health. She’s appalled that he’d treat his body that way."

image of The insider shared that Jennifer Garner has concerns about her ex-husband's health.
Source: mega

The insider shared that Jennifer Garner has concerns about her ex-husband's health.

The insider explained how Garner "works so hard to feed him good healthy food, and he hits the gym a fair amount too, so the idea of him pouring toxic fumes into his body by choice every day sickens her."

The former couple have three children together, and the 13 Going on 30 star is allegedly "terrified" that smoking will eventually "kill" the Gone Girl actor.

