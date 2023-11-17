Ben Affleck Smokes a Cigarette While Driving With Jennifer Lopez Despite Singer Encouraging Him to Ditch His Bad Habits
Old habits die hard.
On Friday, November 17, Ben Affleck was seen puffing on a cigarette as he drove his Rolls Royce around Los Angeles with wife Jennifer Lopez and his son Samuel Affleck in the car.
Though an insider claimed the singer, 54, wants her husband, 51, to quit smoking, they both had smiles on their faces as they cruised around.
While Lopez is known for her clean diet and dedication to the gym, Affleck prefers the drive-thru at McDonald's, but since the pair rekindled their romance in 2021, she's trying to help him adopt a healthier lifestyle.
"There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," an insider shared.
"Lots of water. No soda," they added of what's in the fridge. "Yoga in the morning outside. A casual run if she’s free in the afternoon, and she’ll bring Ben with her."
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," the source continued, referring to the popular treats from the coffee chain. "Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
Despite his affinity for cigarettes, the source said the Oscar winner "really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present. And he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right."
Though the spouses appear to be in a good place — on November 4, they packed on the PDA at the LACMA Gala — it's been reported they went through a bit of a rough patch earlier this year.
"The honeymoon phase is over," a source said of the duo, who tied the knot in 2022. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
Another big issue is the Good Will Hunting star's strong bond with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 51, the mother of his three kids.
"Ben and Jen [Garner] are extremely close," an insider disclosed. "In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J.Lo. That's not lost on J.Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J.Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"
However, Affleck was able to smooth things over.
"Ben has insisted to J.Lo that she's the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they've been through," said the source.
