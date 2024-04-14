Jennifer Lopez Is 'Tired' of Husband Ben Affleck's 'Nasty' Cigarette Habit: 'She Can’t Stand It'
"Jenny From the Block" is laying down some rules!
According to an insider, Jennifer Lopez has told husband Ben Affleck he is not allowed to smoke cigarettes in or around their home.
The pop star, who married the Good Will Hunting star in 2022, apparently wants her lover to kick his smoking habit — and fast.
“J.Lo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes,” a source spilled. “She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it.”
Affleck has quit smoking in the past, however, he started up again amidst his other substance abuse issues. Lopez now hopes she can help him nix the habit once and for all.
“She hates cigarette smoke, and what’s worse, she’s smelling it on his clothes. While Ben goes outside to smoke now, she’d rather he not smoke at all,” the insider shared.
Despite Lopez wanting Affleck to kick the bad habit, another source noted how the duo has learned to honor each other’s differences to maintain a healthy marriage.
The insider explained how the 51-year-old’s participation in his 54-year-old wife’s The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary showed Affleck’s dedication to their relationship this time around.
"The fact that Ben was involved at all is mind-boggling to most outsiders, but he’s doing it because it’s important to Jennifer," they said of the couple, who originally got engaged in 2002 before calling it off and going their separate ways in 2004.
"He loves and supports her," the source of the actor, who rekindled his romance with Lopez in 2021. "As they’ve grown older, they actually accept each other more and are less frustrated by their differences. In many ways, this is his story, too."
During the documentary, Affleck hinted at how being a part of the project was out of his comfort zone.
"Jen was really inspired by this experience, which is how artists do their work," he explained in the film.
"They get inspired by their personal life, it moves you. I know as a writer and director I certainly do the same things," the Gone Girl alum continued. "Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me."
Lopez recently showed her appreciation for Affleck’s support in an interview.
"I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m going to express myself," she said while on the red carpet at the Golden Globes where Affleck's film Air was nominated.
