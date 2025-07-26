or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Brooks Nader
OK LogoPHOTOS

Single Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Cleavage in Low Top During European Getaway: Photos

photo of Brooks Nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader knows how to work the camera!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 26 2025, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

It’s time to play in St. Tropez!

While vacationing in the French Riviera, Brooks Nader shared steamy snaps to her Instagram Story, where she flaunted her cleavage in a low-cut top.

The 28-year-old paired her revealing ensemble with a stunning gold vintage chain from Saint Laurent, which she found “last week.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader's Sultry St. Tropez Photos

photo of Brooks Nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The model vacationed in St. Tropez after presenting at the ESPY Awards.

In another photo, Nader was all class and beauty in a ripped crop top and matching white skirt. She slicked her hair back in a tight bun and accessorized with oversized golden earrings.

In the days before she put her cleavage on full display via her Instagram Story, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a 13-photo carousel full of her adventures in paradise.

The reality TV star was staying at a secluded home by the water. The estate’s gigantic backyard was surrounded by a luscious green landscape — the perfect backdrop for her sultry photo ops.

Article continues below advertisement
photo of Brooks Nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader notably wears gold accessories instead of silver.

In one mesmerizing selfie, Nader posed on the edge of the pool while wearing a scandalous floor-length cover-up and black bikini.

The model also shared an image of herself looking unbothered while donning a cleavage-baring brown dress.

Although she posted photos from her time at local restaurants, Nader enjoyed plenty of lavish meals prepared in-house.

MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader Jokes About Her Period-Stained Skirt

photo of Brooks Nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The model landed a brand deal with U by Kotex after she revealed her bloodstained skirt from an unexpected period.

Before she darted off to France, the model presented at the ESPY Awards at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on July 16. She wore a silky off-white slip dress by Yves Saint Laurent and opted for gold accessories for the star-studded occasion.

As her glam squad worked on her look for the show, Nader took a video of herself promoting U by Kotex, a feminine hygiene brand that sells menstrual cycle products.

Nader joked how “we all know what happened” when she wore white to a major event in recent weeks, referring to her bloodstained white skirt at Wimbledon after she unexpectedly got her monthly period during the event.

Brooks Nader's Fans Thank Her for 'Normalizing' Menstrual Cycles

photo of Brooks Nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The 28-year-old was praised for 'normalizing' menstrual cycles.

Apart from landing a significant brand deal with U by Kotex after the mishap, the model was praised by her fans for “normalizing” what a woman’s body inevitably goes through.

“You are so real for this, every girl has had this happen,” commented one on Nader’s viral TikTok video of her showing her stained skirt.

“Absolutely nothing to be embarrassed of ever, it happens. Thanks for showing it,” agreed another.

“This content is actually important!” wrote another.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.