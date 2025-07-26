Single Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Cleavage in Low Top During European Getaway: Photos
It’s time to play in St. Tropez!
While vacationing in the French Riviera, Brooks Nader shared steamy snaps to her Instagram Story, where she flaunted her cleavage in a low-cut top.
The 28-year-old paired her revealing ensemble with a stunning gold vintage chain from Saint Laurent, which she found “last week.”
Brooks Nader's Sultry St. Tropez Photos
In another photo, Nader was all class and beauty in a ripped crop top and matching white skirt. She slicked her hair back in a tight bun and accessorized with oversized golden earrings.
In the days before she put her cleavage on full display via her Instagram Story, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a 13-photo carousel full of her adventures in paradise.
The reality TV star was staying at a secluded home by the water. The estate’s gigantic backyard was surrounded by a luscious green landscape — the perfect backdrop for her sultry photo ops.
In one mesmerizing selfie, Nader posed on the edge of the pool while wearing a scandalous floor-length cover-up and black bikini.
The model also shared an image of herself looking unbothered while donning a cleavage-baring brown dress.
Although she posted photos from her time at local restaurants, Nader enjoyed plenty of lavish meals prepared in-house.
Brooks Nader Jokes About Her Period-Stained Skirt
Before she darted off to France, the model presented at the ESPY Awards at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on July 16. She wore a silky off-white slip dress by Yves Saint Laurent and opted for gold accessories for the star-studded occasion.
As her glam squad worked on her look for the show, Nader took a video of herself promoting U by Kotex, a feminine hygiene brand that sells menstrual cycle products.
Nader joked how “we all know what happened” when she wore white to a major event in recent weeks, referring to her bloodstained white skirt at Wimbledon after she unexpectedly got her monthly period during the event.
Brooks Nader's Fans Thank Her for 'Normalizing' Menstrual Cycles
Apart from landing a significant brand deal with U by Kotex after the mishap, the model was praised by her fans for “normalizing” what a woman’s body inevitably goes through.
“You are so real for this, every girl has had this happen,” commented one on Nader’s viral TikTok video of her showing her stained skirt.
“Absolutely nothing to be embarrassed of ever, it happens. Thanks for showing it,” agreed another.
“This content is actually important!” wrote another.