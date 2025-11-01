or
Single Denise Richards Stuns in Sultry Playboy Bunny Costume for Halloween After Aaron Phypers Divorce: Photos

Photo of Denise Richards
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards sizzled in a racy Playboy Bunny costume after testifying in court against ex Aaron Phypers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 1 2025, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Denise Richards is living her best single life in spooky fashion.

The former Bond Girl, 54, dressed up as a racy Playboy Bunny for Halloween on Friday, October 31.

Richards bared her cleavage in a busty black bodysuit that exposed her buttcheeks. She accessorized with a black and white bow tie and bunny ears as she wore her dirty blonde locks in beach waves.

Image of Denise Richards dressed up as a Playboy Bunny for Halloween.
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards dressed up as a Playboy Bunny for Halloween.

The TV personality posted a series of photos posing on and in front of a staircase, mugging for the camera. She credited Glo by Flo, an L.A. mobile tanning service, and Pamela Brogardi for completing her hair and makeup.

"Hoppy Halloween🖤🤍," Richards captioned her Instagram carousel.

"❤️❤️🔥🔥so much fun with you!!," Brogardi commented.

Social media users accused the star of Photoshopping her body, particularly her cleavage.

"It looks like they have glue," one person wrote, while another quipped, "Photoshop is amazing!!!"

"Somethin ain’t right," a third noted.

Denise Richards' Testimony Against Ex Aaron Phypers

Image of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are no longer together.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are no longer together.

Richards' X-rated snaps come amid a messy divorce from her former husband of seven years, Aaron Phypers. The actor, 53, filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum on July 7, and she later alleged he physically and verbally abused her.

During her October 6 testimony, she broke down in tears while recounting her ex's behavior.

"He’s almost killed me so many d--- times," she revealed, claiming that Phypers "would often threaten to throw me through the windows and off balconies" of hotels.

"He got very angry at me and volatile, he got very close to me," she added of the moment she asked him to move out of their shared townhouse. "I had just recovered from a full facelift, and I still had stitches behind my ears, and I felt extremely vulnerable. He would get as close as a couple of inches from my face."

Image of Denise Richards accused Aaron Phypers of domestic abuse.
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards accused Aaron Phypers of domestic abuse.

Richards was "in pain" at the time and slept on the couch in her office to avoid her man.

“Emotionally, it was hard for me to understand," she expressed. "Especially with having what he has done for a living, working in the wellness space, that he would know how much that this would affect me emotionally too. And it just made me feel vulnerable, it made me feel scared, it made me feel sad. It made me feel intimidated by him. He’s very big. I’m a lot smaller than him."

The Wild Things star shockingly admitted that Phypers would "call" her names such as "cheating w---- and a c--- and a lying b----." In April, he reportedly interrupted her in her sleep and threatened to release naked photos he found on her phone.

"I was wearing a baseball cap. My head moved, he flipped the hat off very aggressively," she remembered. "I still had stitches on one side of the ear...which caused some bleeding and so much pain because I had incisions on both sides."

Image of Denise Richards alleged Aaron Phypers was verbally and physically abusive toward her.
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards alleged Aaron Phypers was verbally and physically abusive toward her.

Although he "walked away," when his wife tried calling 911, he allegedly said, "Something very dangerous is going to happen to you. You’re going to disappear."

Phypers was charged on Friday, October 17, but released on $200,000 bail just hours after his arrest. His arraignment is scheduled for December 19, and he may face several years behind bars.

