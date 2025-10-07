Denise Richards Breaks Down in Court as She Claims Ex Aaron Phypers 'Almost Killed Me So Many Times' During Tumultuous Relationship

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards broke down in tears during a court hearing about the temporary restraining order she was granted in July from her ex Aaron Phypers.

Source: MEGA Denise Richards accused her ex-husband of multiple violent incidents.

During her October 6 testimony, the actress and mom-of-two got emotional as she detailed the domestic abuse she said she endured during their marriage. "He’s almost killed me so many d--- times,” she stated, claiming that Phypers “would often threaten to throw me through the windows and off balconies” of hotels.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum became emotional as she described the moment that pushed her to end things for good. "He got very angry at me and volatile, he got very close to me," Richards said, explaining that she had just asked him to move out of their shared townhouse. “I had just recovered from a full facelift and I still had stitches behind my ears, and I felt extremely vulnerable.”

Source: MEGA The mom-of-three claimed she said she felt scared and unsafe in her own home.

“He would get as close as a couple of inches from my face," she added, describing how their arguments would escalate. Richards said she was “in pain” at the time and eventually left the home that night to sleep on the couch in her office next door. “Emotionally, it was hard for me to understand," she continued. "Especially with having what he has done for a living, working in the wellness space, that he would know how much that this would affect me emotionally too. And it just made me feel vulnerable, it made me feel scared, it made me feel sad. It made me feel intimidated by him. He’s very big.”

“I’m a lot smaller than him," she added. Richards also claimed her ex would “call” her names such as “cheating w---- and a c--- and a lying b----.” After one heated argument, Richards alleged that Phypers and his father entered the room where she was sleeping and threatened to release naked photos found on her phone in April.

“I was wearing a baseball cap. My head moved, he flipped the hat off very aggressively," she recalled. "I still had stitches on one side of the ear... which caused some bleeding and so much pain because I had incisions on both sides.” Phypers allegedly “walked away” and denied hurting her, but when Richards tried calling 911 — and even phoned his mother — she claimed he warned her, “Something very dangerous is going to happen to you. You’re going to disappear.”

After obtaining the temporary restraining order, Richards said Phypers returned her laptop but later demanded her phone, which she hid in her shorts. He “grabbed me by both arms and then pushed me down on the stairs," she alleged, adding that he left with his laptop, her purse and credit cards.

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers denied hurting her.

As OK! previously reported, Phypers filed for divorce on July 7 after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Court documents listed their separation date as July 4. The emotional testimony comes shortly after Phypers went online to show off what he called their “hoarder house.” In footage he shared, the couple’s bedroom appeared trashed, with stained carpets and overflowing closets stuffed with expensive clothing.

“There are hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of vintage clothing in here,” he said in the video. “It’s riddled with moths.”

Source: Inside Edition The businessman claimed that he is living in downstairs with his family and Denise Richards' '15 dogs.'

Although he called out the mess, Phypers claimed he couldn’t move anything since the items belonged to Richards. “I don’t know if it’s hoarding, it’s something,” he said, also alleging that Richards once kept “36 dogs” inside the house.