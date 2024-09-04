Newly Engaged Justin Theroux Still Feels 'Protective' Over Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston
Though Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston split after two years of marriage in 2017, the two still have each other's backs — especially after the Friends star, 55, clapped back at Donald Trump's VP, J.D. Vance, after he made controversial comments about "childless" women.
The actor and the Murder Mystery star secretly got married at their California home in 2015. However, they parted ways later on.
“We have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," they said in a statement at the time.
It's no secret the former flames have remained close, as Theroux previously spoke about why the couldn't make their romance work.
“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” he previously explained to Esquire. “People create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”
He continued, “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally."
The Leftovers star also confirmed they have "remained friends," adding, “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”
While Aniston is still single, Theroux has moved on — and recently proposed to Nicole Brydon Bloom.
While at the Venice Film Festival, Theroux and Bloom walked the red carpet, with the latter wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger.
Theroux proposed with a custom “one-of-a-kind” four-carat engagement ring.
The handsome hunk even admitted he wasn't totally confident when getting down on one knee.
“Of course, I was nervous proposing,” he said. “It is a question after all, so the answer isn’t guaranteed. But it was wonderful.”