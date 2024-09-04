or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Theroux
OK LogoNEWS

Newly Engaged Justin Theroux Still Feels 'Protective' Over Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston

justin theroux still protective jennifer aniston
Source: mega

Justin Theroux had nothing but kind words to say about his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 7:38 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston split after two years of marriage in 2017, the two still have each other's backs — especially after the Friends star, 55, clapped back at Donald Trump's VP, J.D. Vance, after he made controversial comments about "childless" women.

Article continues below advertisement
justin theroux still protective jennifer aniston
Source: mega

The pair were married for two years.

“She is still very dear to me so, of course, yeah, I feel protective,” Theroux, 53, said while speaking to The Times. “But she batted back criticism, as well she should.”

Article continues below advertisement

The actor and the Murder Mystery star secretly got married at their California home in 2015. However, they parted ways later on.

“We have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," they said in a statement at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
justin theroux still protective jennifer aniston
Source: mega

The actor still feels 'protective' over his ex-wife.

Article continues below advertisement

It's no secret the former flames have remained close, as Theroux previously spoke about why the couldn't make their romance work.

“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” he previously explained to Esquire. “People create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

Article continues below advertisement
justin theroux still protective jennifer aniston
Source: mega

The duo are still friends to this day.

MORE ON:
Justin Theroux
Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally."

The Leftovers star also confirmed they have "remained friends," adding, “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

Article continues below advertisement

While Aniston is still single, Theroux has moved on — and recently proposed to Nicole Brydon Bloom.

While at the Venice Film Festival, Theroux and Bloom walked the red carpet, with the latter wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger.

Theroux proposed with a custom “one-of-a-kind” four-carat engagement ring.

Article continues below advertisement
justin theroux still protective jennifer aniston
Source: mega

Justin Theroux recently proposed to Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The handsome hunk even admitted he wasn't totally confident when getting down on one knee.

“Of course, I was nervous proposing,” he said. “It is a question after all, so the answer isn’t guaranteed. But it was wonderful.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.