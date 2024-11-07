Jennifer Aniston Still Has Her Clothes From 'Friends,' Costar Courteney Cox Reveals: 'She Holds Onto Everything'
Jennifer Aniston clearly can't get enough of Rachel Green!
During a recent appearance on Bella Freud's “Fashion Neurosis” podcast, Courteney Cox shared that Aniston has held onto many pieces from the iconic show Friends.
"Jennifer… she still has the same platforms," Cox said. "I’m talking about the wedges with the rope around them. She took a lot of Monica's dresses and will say, ‘Oh yeah, I wore this on Friends.’ And she looks great — she has an amazing figure and is adorable. But I’m like, ‘Why would you keep this floral prairie dress from Friends?’ But she holds onto everything."
Cox played chef Monica Geller on Friends, while Aniston played Rachel. The sitcom, which aired from 1994 to 2004, followed six young friends navigating life and love in Manhattan.
Aniston previously admitted to raiding Cox's wardrobe.
"I went into her clothing line and pulled out this dress. I still have it and wear it to this day," Aniston shared in a 2021 interview. "It has tiny little flowers, a black lace V-neck, and a cap sleeve with a ruffle of black lace."
The Scream alum, however, is quite the opposite when it comes to keeping old garments.
"My daughter, Coco, is so mad I didn’t save any of the ’90s clothes," Cox said on the podcast. "I didn’t love the ’90s style. I could have kept anything from Friends, but I didn’t. Any clothes I had, I just liked to turn over. If I don’t wear something for a while, it’s gone."
Cox recalled a time she tried — and failed — to copy her costar’s style.
"It’s funny that [Aniston] took Monica’s clothes," Cox said. "I remember Jennifer had this cool jacket with a tank top and jeans. She looked amazing. So I thought, 'I’ll get that jacket.' By the time I got it, it wasn’t cool anymore. I even asked my stylist, Mary, and she was like, 'Yeah, that’s not really in anymore.' And I thought, 'Oh my God, this jacket cost thousands of dollars.'"
"I took out the shoulder pads or cut them way down. Now, I couldn’t resell it even if I wanted to,” she said. “I wore it once but couldn’t sell it because I altered it. Now it’d probably be a cool jacket again."
Podcast host Freud asked Cox what happened to the clothing.
"I don’t know; I gave it away," Cox replied.