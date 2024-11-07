Jennifer Aniston Still Has Her Clothes From 'Friends,' Costar Courteney Cox Reveals: 'She Holds Onto Everything'

During a recent appearance on Bella Freud's “Fashion Neurosis” podcast, Courteney Cox shared that Aniston has held onto many pieces from the iconic show Friends.

"Jennifer… she still has the same platforms," Cox said. "I’m talking about the wedges with the rope around them. She took a lot of Monica's dresses and will say, ‘Oh yeah, I wore this on Friends.’ And she looks great — she has an amazing figure and is adorable. But I’m like, ‘Why would you keep this floral prairie dress from Friends?’ But she holds onto everything."