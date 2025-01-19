or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Kevin Costner Has 'a Lot of the Qualities' Jennifer Lopez Is 'Looking for in Her Next Man': 'He's Incredibly Successful'

Photos of Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner met for a drink in Aspen in December 2024.

By:

Jan. 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bennifer 2.0 is no more...but could Kennifer be next?

Kevin Costner, 69, and Jennifer Lopez, 55, sparked rumors of romance after they were seen having a drink and chatting at the bar inside of Western clothing store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colo., this past December.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man," an insider spilled to Star magazine. "He’s incredibly successful and commands a huge amount of respect in the industry."

The fact that Lopez's ex-husband Ben Affleck is also a fan of Costner's films and shows "definitely appeals to J.Lo," according to the insider.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner kids together take care split christine baumgartner
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner's split from Christine Baumgartner became official in February 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after sources claimed both Costner and Lopez's friends think they would make a "super fun match" following the Hollywood stars' respective divorces.

The Man of Steel actor's split from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner was finalized in February 2024, while Lopez's divorce from Affleck was officially signed this past month.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck married
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck once claimed he was 'disturbed' Jennifer Lopez loved 'Yellowstone.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Timing is everything, so there’s certainly a chance these two could make a go of it," one source explained to Life & Style on a potential romance.

During their recent run-in, one source said the actor was "hugely flattered" after the "On the Floor" singer gushed about her "love" for his hit show Yellowstone.

"She was quick to let him know she adores Horizon, too, which went a long way to stroke his ego," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez parties aspen kevin costner ben affleck yellowstone
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner left 'Yellowstone' at the beginning of Season 5.

Another insider claimed the pair has been "talking pretty much everyday" since their unexpected meet-up.

"At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages, but after they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne," the insider said. "The plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks, when their schedules line up."

Lopez reportedly "loves how passionate Kevin is about making movies, and he’s also a musician," and he is "in awe of how incredibly fit and eternally young she is. She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.