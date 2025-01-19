Kevin Costner Has 'a Lot of the Qualities' Jennifer Lopez Is 'Looking for in Her Next Man': 'He's Incredibly Successful'
Bennifer 2.0 is no more...but could Kennifer be next?
Kevin Costner, 69, and Jennifer Lopez, 55, sparked rumors of romance after they were seen having a drink and chatting at the bar inside of Western clothing store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colo., this past December.
"Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man," an insider spilled to Star magazine. "He’s incredibly successful and commands a huge amount of respect in the industry."
The fact that Lopez's ex-husband Ben Affleck is also a fan of Costner's films and shows "definitely appeals to J.Lo," according to the insider.
This comes after sources claimed both Costner and Lopez's friends think they would make a "super fun match" following the Hollywood stars' respective divorces.
The Man of Steel actor's split from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner was finalized in February 2024, while Lopez's divorce from Affleck was officially signed this past month.
"Timing is everything, so there’s certainly a chance these two could make a go of it," one source explained to Life & Style on a potential romance.
During their recent run-in, one source said the actor was "hugely flattered" after the "On the Floor" singer gushed about her "love" for his hit show Yellowstone.
"She was quick to let him know she adores Horizon, too, which went a long way to stroke his ego," the source added.
Another insider claimed the pair has been "talking pretty much everyday" since their unexpected meet-up.
"At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages, but after they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne," the insider said. "The plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks, when their schedules line up."
Lopez reportedly "loves how passionate Kevin is about making movies, and he’s also a musician," and he is "in awe of how incredibly fit and eternally young she is. She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number."