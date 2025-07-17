Single Jennifer Lopez Has Shocking Reaction After Concertgoer Proposes to Her: 'I'm Done With That'
Jennifer Lopez isn’t here for marriage proposals — especially not mid-concert.
While performing on her Up All Night tour in Europe, the superstar spotted a sign in the crowd that read, “J Lo, marry me?”
She replied, “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times."
After her joke, Lopez then turned her back to the crowd, ran a hand across her throat, which meant “stop,” while laughing.
That tongue-in-cheek moment comes six months after finalizing her divorce from husband Ben Affleck.
Before Affleck, the Selena actress was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.
In late 2024, Lopez sparked dating rumors with Kevin Costner after they were seen shopping together in Aspen, Colo.
Despite the buzz, there were no PDA moments and neither of them confirmed anything.
She was then linked to her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, as the two were spotted getting cozy on set earlier this year, and according to insiders, the chemistry was hard to miss.
“They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest,” a source dished. “Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."
"Jennifer is confiding in friends that she’ll never give up on love," another insider shared. "Even after all the heartache she’s been through, she truly seems to believe she just hasn’t met her forever man yet."
Even though she made it clear onstage that she’s done with marriage, her inner circle isn’t convinced.
"She’s a hopeless romantic with a huge heart. J.Lo’s pals say she is convinced that her Mr. Right is out there!" the source added.
She’s also been real about the fear that comes with being alone.
"It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate," Lopez told comedian Nikki Glaser while reflecting on not having a partner. "But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."
These days, she’s focused on herself.
"Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself. That’s what I’ve learned about love, that it is a secure thing," she said. "You make me feel safe, and when I fall short of the glory, you understand me and you help me to grow to be better, because you have your boundaries and I have my boundaries. And I go, 'Here’s where you’re falling short for me and here’s where I’m falling short for you.' And so, we get better at those things together."