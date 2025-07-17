or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Single Jennifer Lopez Has Shocking Reaction After Concertgoer Proposes to Her: 'I'm Done With That'

jennifer lopez proposal reaction
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez had a strong reaction after a fan proposed to her during her concert.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez isn’t here for marriage proposals — especially not mid-concert.

While performing on her Up All Night tour in Europe, the superstar spotted a sign in the crowd that read, “J Lo, marry me?”

Article continues below advertisement

She replied, “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times."

After her joke, Lopez then turned her back to the crowd, ran a hand across her throat, which meant “stop,” while laughing.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jennifer Lopez said she’s done with marriage during her European tour.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez said she’s done with marriage during her European tour.

Article continues below advertisement

That tongue-in-cheek moment comes six months after finalizing her divorce from husband Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @JLopezUpdate2/X
Article continues below advertisement

Before Affleck, the Selena actress was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

In late 2024, Lopez sparked dating rumors with Kevin Costner after they were seen shopping together in Aspen, Colo.

Despite the buzz, there were no PDA moments and neither of them confirmed anything.

Article continues below advertisement
image of A fan held up a sign proposing to the singer, but she shut it down playfully.
Source: MEGA

A fan held up a sign proposing to the singer, but she shut it down playfully.

Article continues below advertisement

She was then linked to her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, as the two were spotted getting cozy on set earlier this year, and according to insiders, the chemistry was hard to miss.

“They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest,” a source dished. “Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Jennifer is confiding in friends that she’ll never give up on love," another insider shared. "Even after all the heartache she’s been through, she truly seems to believe she just hasn’t met her forever man yet."

Article continues below advertisement
image of J.Lo finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

J.Lo finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though she made it clear onstage that she’s done with marriage, her inner circle isn’t convinced.

"She’s a hopeless romantic with a huge heart. J.Lo’s pals say she is convinced that her Mr. Right is out there!" the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

She’s also been real about the fear that comes with being alone.

"It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate," Lopez told comedian Nikki Glaser while reflecting on not having a partner. "But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Despite the heartbreak, Jennifer Lopez is still open to finding love again.
Source: MEGA

Despite the heartbreak, Jennifer Lopez is still open to finding love again.

These days, she’s focused on herself.

"Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself. That’s what I’ve learned about love, that it is a secure thing," she said. "You make me feel safe, and when I fall short of the glory, you understand me and you help me to grow to be better, because you have your boundaries and I have my boundaries. And I go, 'Here’s where you’re falling short for me and here’s where I’m falling short for you.' And so, we get better at those things together."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.