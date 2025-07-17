NEWS Single Jennifer Lopez Has Shocking Reaction After Concertgoer Proposes to Her: 'I'm Done With That' Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez had a strong reaction after a fan proposed to her during her concert.

Jennifer Lopez isn’t here for marriage proposals — especially not mid-concert. While performing on her Up All Night tour in Europe, the superstar spotted a sign in the crowd that read, “J Lo, marry me?”

She replied, “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times." After her joke, Lopez then turned her back to the crowd, ran a hand across her throat, which meant “stop,” while laughing.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez said she’s done with marriage during her European tour.

That tongue-in-cheek moment comes six months after finalizing her divorce from husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez reacts to a fan asking to marry her:



“I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times” 😂 pic.twitter.com/zoQqxse0Tl — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) July 16, 2025 Source: @JLopezUpdate2/X

Before Affleck, the Selena actress was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. In late 2024, Lopez sparked dating rumors with Kevin Costner after they were seen shopping together in Aspen, Colo. Despite the buzz, there were no PDA moments and neither of them confirmed anything.

Source: MEGA A fan held up a sign proposing to the singer, but she shut it down playfully.

She was then linked to her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, as the two were spotted getting cozy on set earlier this year, and according to insiders, the chemistry was hard to miss. “They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest,” a source dished. “Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

"Jennifer is confiding in friends that she’ll never give up on love," another insider shared. "Even after all the heartache she’s been through, she truly seems to believe she just hasn’t met her forever man yet."

Source: MEGA J.Lo finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year.

Even though she made it clear onstage that she’s done with marriage, her inner circle isn’t convinced. "She’s a hopeless romantic with a huge heart. J.Lo’s pals say she is convinced that her Mr. Right is out there!" the source added.

She’s also been real about the fear that comes with being alone. "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate," Lopez told comedian Nikki Glaser while reflecting on not having a partner. "But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

Source: MEGA Despite the heartbreak, Jennifer Lopez is still open to finding love again.