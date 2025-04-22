Kevin Costner Spotted With Mystery Woman After Jennifer Lopez Dating Rumors
Is Kevin Costner seeing a new mystery woman?
Just months after the Yellowstone star, 70, was rumored to be dating Jennifer Lopez, he went for lunch with an unidentified lady in Los Angeles on Monday, April 21.
The actor flew under the radar in a pair of dark sunglasses, beige sweater and gray jeans. His date also kept things casual, wearing a black cardigan, bell bottom jeans and sandals as she carried a backpack.
The pair showed no signs of PDA during their outing.
Costner's recent outing follows dating rumors with the "Let's Get Loud" singer, 55, in December 2024, when the duo was spotted hanging out at the high-end clothing store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colo.
Lopez seemed to be enjoying his company, sipping on a beverage and even playfully sticking her tongue out at paparazzi. She donned a comfortable turtleneck sweater and Chanel earrings, with her hair swept back into a messy high bun.
The Horizon actor once again brought out his dark shades and jeans as he kept warm in a black puffer jacket. The actor also seemed to be in good spirits, laughing and chatting with other customers as he shopped.
It was never confirmed whether or not they were romantically linked.
Prior to the sighting, the singer revealed her love of Costner's hit series Yellowstone.
"She had a crush on Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone and wants a guy like that, someone who can have her back and make sure she is OK," a source told Daily Mail. "She wants to be put first and made to feel special."
Lopez's ex-husband Ben Affleck confessed in a March 2023 episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" that he wasn't too pleased by her obsession with the Paramount show.
"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone," he said, noting she seems to be "drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and the woman who plays his wife."
Affleck, who is friends with Hauser, felt awkward hearing about Lopez swoon over a man he knows personally.
"Jen showed me a clip off of Instagram of a monologue [Beth] has in the car with the kid about the ways to become rich," he explained. "And then [Jen] was like, 'I love this story of these two.' I was like, 'Wait a minute — with Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'"
Lopez and Affleck started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They got engaged, broke up and rekindled their romance nearly two decades later. The lovers were married for two years before finalizing their divorce in January.
Costner was previously married to Christine Baumgartner, who filed for divorce from him in May 2023 after 18 years together.
