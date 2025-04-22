Kevin Costner Spotted With Mystery Woman After Jennifer Lopez Dating Rumors

Kevin Costner enjoyed lunch with an unknown woman in California months after being spotted with Jennifer Lopez.

Just months after the Yellowstone star, 70, was rumored to be dating Jennifer Lopez , he went for lunch with an unidentified lady in Los Angeles on Monday, April 21.

The pair showed no signs of PDA during their outing.

The actor flew under the radar in a pair of dark sunglasses, beige sweater and gray jeans. His date also kept things casual, wearing a black cardigan, bell bottom jeans and sandals as she carried a backpack.

Costner's recent outing follows dating rumors with the "Let's Get Loud" singer, 55, in December 2024, when the duo was spotted hanging out at the high-end clothing store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colo.

Lopez seemed to be enjoying his company, sipping on a beverage and even playfully sticking her tongue out at paparazzi. She donned a comfortable turtleneck sweater and Chanel earrings, with her hair swept back into a messy high bun.

The Horizon actor once again brought out his dark shades and jeans as he kept warm in a black puffer jacket. The actor also seemed to be in good spirits, laughing and chatting with other customers as he shopped.

It was never confirmed whether or not they were romantically linked.