Single Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Turkey for Thanksgiving in Lace Dress: Photos
Nov. 28 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez left everything on the table for Thanksgiving.
The singer, 56, worked alongside a personal chef to prepare an elaborate holiday meal at her Bel Air, Calif., mansion on Thursday, November 27.
Lopez stunned in a cream-colored satin and lace maxi dress, paired with colorful, feather-adorned sandals, for the festivities.
She swept her hair into a low bun with money pieces hanging in front and sported berry lipstick.
Lopez helped to prepare an extensive meal, including a turkey, a variety of pies, sweet potatoes, salad, a fruit basket and more. She captured a photo of herself placing a toothpick in a chocolate cake to check its temperature alongside her child Emme.
The musician seemed to be assisted by a male chef, who flashed two thumbs up in a selfie.
"These are a few of my favorite things…Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day✨🍁🦃✨," she captioned her post.
Lopez gave fans an inside look at the house she previously shared with ex Ben Affleck. The duo can't seem to sell the property and dropped the price from $68 million to $52 million, per a September report.
Jennifer Lopez's Performance at Luxe Indian Wedding
Just hours before the Thanksgiving meal, the "On the Floor" artist flew into California from India via private jet. She was commissioned to perform at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding in Udaipur. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, were among the guests at the billionaire couple's extravagant nuptials as well.
Jennifer Lopez's Reunion With Ben Affleck
Nearly two months ago, Lopez and Affleck reunited at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere in New York. The exes were all smiles on the red carpet, just 10 months after finalizing their divorce.
According to insiders, the red carpet reunion was "carefully staged" to show the press they are getting along.
"It was all planned," a source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop. "They knew exactly what they were doing — the goal was to show the world they can still be in the same room: classy, civil, and camera-ready."
The former couple allegedly planned to arrive at the same time on the red carpet, which another insider labeled "pure Hollywood choreography." Their photos were intended to "reframe the breakup," as they "wanted that image out there: two icons, no bitterness."
Regardless of whether the moment was choreographed, Affleck and Lopez are reportedly on good terms.
"They like each other so much more when they’re not married to each other," a source close to Lopez spilled. "They each have roles to play with each other — she’s the glamorous, gorgeous diva superstar on a pedestal, he’s the roguish cad who keeps her at a distance to maintain sexual tension. As long as they are each playing their parts, they’re perfect. The minute they try to be anything more than that — especially something as pedestrian as husband and wife — it’s so doomed."