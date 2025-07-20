Single Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Long Legs as She Admits Dating Is 'Rough': Photos

Jessica Simpson, 45, ditched the daisy dukes for a chic outfit consisting of an oversized white T-shirt and gray bedazzled coat for a new photo-op shared to her Instagram. The newly single star paired her stylish outfit with a pair of black platform boots, creating an emphasis on her long, toned legs.

Simpson shared her slew of modish images after she boarded a flight at LAX. “Nothin but a T-shirt on,” she captioned her post.