Single Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Long Legs as She Admits Dating Is 'Rough': Photos
Jessica Simpson, 45, ditched the daisy dukes for a chic outfit consisting of an oversized white T-shirt and gray bedazzled coat for a new photo-op shared to her Instagram. The newly single star paired her stylish outfit with a pair of black platform boots, creating an emphasis on her long, toned legs.
Simpson shared her slew of modish images after she boarded a flight at LAX. “Nothin but a T-shirt on,” she captioned her post.
'It's a Rough Road in the Dating World'
While at the Los Angeles airport, the “With You” singer was approached by paparazzi, who asked her about her relationship status after separating from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson.
“It’s a rough road in the dating world,” she admitted before saying she’s “not getting on the apps yet” to find a partner.
She added, “I would love for a friend to set me up! Are you kidding me?”
Jessica Simpson Has Men 'Lining Up' to Date Her
As OK! previously reported, Simpson and her longtime friend Kim Kardashian have men “lining up” to date them. According to an insider, the gal pals are “loving the freedom that comes with being single.”
“In some ways, it’s like they’re back in their 20s, talking about the kind of guy they want next and giving each other dating advice,” the source added. “They’re not in any rush to settle down right now. It’s all about having fun and looking hot doing it.”
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Are 'Getting Along Well'
Simpson and Johnson officially separated in January and have been focused on co-parenting their three young kids, Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae.
Despite their split, a source close to the former couple shared with a news outlet in May that Jessica and Eric are on good terms with each other.
“They are getting along well, and everyone seems to be very happy. They talk and see each other all the time and have decided that no matter what happens, they will get along for the kids,” the insider said.
'With Jessica and Eric, You Never Know'
Although divorce papers have not officially been filed, the confidant made it clear that there is “no talk of getting back together” between the parents-of-three.
Their chemistry may not have completely fizzled just yet, though, as the source suggested, “With Jessica and Eric, you never know. They love each other and will always be supportive of one another.”
As for what to expect from the former couple, who married in 2014, the insider noted, “For now, Jessica and Eric will be at a lot of holidays and birthdays together and just navigating their new truth.”