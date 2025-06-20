Single Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves While Making Cheeky 'Love Island' Reference: Watch

Kardashian donned a skintight navy jumpsuit as she strutted across the frame and flipped her long brunette beach waves in slow motion. She proceeded to open a cherry-print handbag and spritz herself with perfume. The iconic Love Island phrase, "A new bombshell enters the villa," played in the background before transitioning into the song "Don't Call Me Up" by Mabel.

She captioned the Instagram Reel, "Is the Villa open? 🏝️."

WAGS alum Olivia Pierson commented heart-eye emojis, while Kardashian family makeup artist Ash Holm wrote, "UHHHH I CAN’T WITH YOU !!!!!!!😍😍😍."

"The should do a celebrity version of love island lol," one fan joked.

Another social media user thought she's better suited for The Bachelor.

"Khlo$ for next bachelorette! She would save the franchise," they commented.