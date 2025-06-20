or
Single Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves While Making Cheeky 'Love Island' Reference: Watch

Khloé Kardashian served body in a 'Love Island'-inspired video.

June 20 2025, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Could Khloé Kardashian be the next addition to the villa?

The reality star, 40, indicated she's a fan of Love Island in a stunning new video she shared on Thursday, June 19.

Kardashian donned a skintight navy jumpsuit as she strutted across the frame and flipped her long brunette beach waves in slow motion. She proceeded to open a cherry-print handbag and spritz herself with perfume. The iconic Love Island phrase, "A new bombshell enters the villa," played in the background before transitioning into the song "Don't Call Me Up" by Mabel.

She captioned the Instagram Reel, "Is the Villa open? 🏝️."

WAGS alum Olivia Pierson commented heart-eye emojis, while Kardashian family makeup artist Ash Holm wrote, "UHHHH I CAN’T WITH YOU !!!!!!!😍😍😍."

"The should do a celebrity version of love island lol," one fan joked.

Another social media user thought she's better suited for The Bachelor.

"Khlo$ for next bachelorette! She would save the franchise," they commented.

Does Khloé Kardashian Want More Kids?

Khloé Kardashian is currently single.

Although Kardashian is not currently dating anyone, she indicated in April that she is open to having kids again if the right man comes along.

"I've learned to never say never. I don't know. I think if I'm married and have a husband, then I would be open [to] it," she spilled to an outlet. "But I'm not just having kids. Like, I want a partner. I feel very satisfied where we are, and I feel very full and complete where we are. But if I get married, and that's, you know, something that we talk about, then, sure."

Khloé Kardashian shares two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.

However, she's well aware that if she plans on having more children, she has to start soon.

"You know, I am 40, the clock is ticking!" she joked.

The Good American co-founder shares True, 7, and Tatum, 2, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She was also previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009 and 2016; the couple separated in 2013 and finalized the divorce three years later.

Khloé Kardashian's Dramatic Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about her weight loss.

Khloé doesn't have eyes on a man right now and is instead focusing on her fitness. She got real about what it was like debuting her slim physique during the Thursday, June 19, episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.

She remembers social media users telling her, "I'm not myself. I’m not funny anymore. I’m not all the things that I still am at my core."

Some people even considered her "traitor to the bigger community." However, the Kardashians star didn't take the remarks to heart and "came to terms" with the fact that she's "never going to make everyone happy."

"But am I happy? Okay, cool," she said.

