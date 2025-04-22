Khloé Kardashian Is Open to Getting Married Again and Having More Children After Brutal Tristan Thompson Split: 'Never Say Never'
Khloé Kardashian may not be done having children.
The mom-of-two is setting past relationship trauma aside and is open to expanding her family should she find the right partner.
"I've learned to never say never. I don't know. I think if I'm married and have a husband, then I would be open [to] it," she told People in an interview published on Tuesday, April 22. "But I'm not just having kids. Like, I want a partner. I feel very satisfied where we are, and I feel very full and complete where we are. But if I get married, and that's, you know, something that we talk about, then, sure."
The Kardashians star does not have a boyfriend, but she does feel a time crunch due to her age.
"Right now, I'm not even dating anyone," she admitted. "You know, I am 40, the clock is ticking!"
Kardashian has two children, True, 7, and Tatum Thompson, 2, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The basketball player cheated on her with several women while she was pregnant with their daughter and on at least one other occasion. Their on-off romance ended in December 2021.
The Good American co-founder opened up about her past marriage to NBA legend Lamar Odom, specifically how she found him intimately involved with another woman, in the Wednesday, April 16, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
Khloé revealed she discovered her then-husband naked with someone else in a hotel in Downtown L.A. when she was around 26. Upon seeing them through the window, she "started going ballistic."
"My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them the next day]," she said.
Lamar was hyper-fixated on how his wife found his location, while Khloé was processing the fact that he was unfaithful.
"I was like, 'I don't give a s---. I'm not telling anybody anything. And why are you in a motel in Downtown L.A. at 3 in the morning?'" she recalled questioning him.
The reality star said her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian both knew about Lamar's disloyalty before she did.
"I think sometimes it bothers [Kris]," Khloé revealed. "And I'm like, 'Why does that bother you?' But Kim has known about the cheating. I think both of the cheating stuff. I think Kim found out first. I think both — which is crazy — before I knew."
The couple — who were married from 2009 to 2016 — reunited during the Season 6 premiere of The Kardashians on February 6 when the basketball alum came by to collect some of his old belongings.
"Lamar and I have so much history. To not talk to someone in almost 10 years, and then to be around them, and I didn’t know what to expect," she explained. "I sort of blacked out, and it was just my trauma taking over, and this was me in autopilot, and how many things either he did or said that were triggering me to the old Lamar."
Although he cheated on her, Khloé confessed she still has "so much love for Lamar" and is "grateful" for him.