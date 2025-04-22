Khloé Kardashian Is Open to Getting Married Again and Having More Children After Brutal Tristan Thompson Split: 'Never Say Never'

"I've learned to never say never. I don't know. I think if I'm married and have a husband, then I would be open [to] it," she told People in an interview published on Tuesday, April 22. "But I'm not just having kids. Like, I want a partner. I feel very satisfied where we are, and I feel very full and complete where we are. But if I get married, and that's, you know, something that we talk about, then, sure."

The Kardashians star does not have a boyfriend, but she does feel a time crunch due to her age.

"Right now, I'm not even dating anyone," she admitted. "You know, I am 40, the clock is ticking!"

Kardashian has two children, True, 7, and Tatum Thompson, 2, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The basketball player cheated on her with several women while she was pregnant with their daughter and on at least one other occasion. Their on-off romance ended in December 2021.