Single Kimberly Guilfoyle Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress as She Poses Alongside Kelsey Grammer at Mar-a-Lago: Photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle was spotted with comedian Kelsey Grammer at Mar-a-Lago!
In a snap posted via X, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-girlfriend was spotted with the 70-year-old actor at the recent Wags to Riches Gala — a fundraising event dedicated to supporting animal welfare and rescue efforts — held at President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach resort on March 22.
The TV personality rocked a striking black dress with sheer lace detailing and a plunging V-neckline that put her curves on display. The top half of the gown hugged her figure, while the bottom flared out in dramatic black feathers, adding extra volume.
She completed the glamorous look with a dazzling necklace draped across her chest, featuring black gemstones and a massive diamond centerpiece.
Kelsey went for a bold look in a maroon checkered tuxedo, paired with a crisp white button-down. He mixed things up with blue slacks and sneakers in a matching shade to his jacket.
The two were all smiles as the Frasier actor wrapped his arm around Kimberly’s waist for the photo.
Of course, social media had plenty to say about the duo.
“She looks way better and happier after being away from Don Jr.,” one person wrote, sharing an old photo of Kimberly with her ex.
“It seems getting away from Don Jr. did wonders!” another chimed in.
“Looks better when she’s not dating Trump Jr.,” a third person doubled down.
Her appearance comes just months after she and Don Jr. called it quits. The former couple ended their six-year engagement in December 2024.
As OK! previously reported, they started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020, but sources revealed they actually split before the 2024 election and began dividing their assets around September.
An insider who spoke to Us Weekly shared that they kept their breakup quiet to avoid distracting from “important issues,” likely referring to the 2024 presidential race. However, the source insisted their split was “amicable," as they have “different goals” in life.
Meanwhile, Don Jr. has already moved on, as he recently made a public appearance with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, at the amfAR Gala, an event supporting HIV research. The star-studded night featured a performance by Ricky Martin and a special appearance from Martha Stewart.
The new couple wasn’t shy about their romance, either.
A source told Page Six that Donald Jr. and Bettina “held hands, kissed discreetly, and danced as everyone watched and whispered” at billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin’s oceanfront estate.
Despite earlier reports that the president preferred Kimberly over Bettina, the insider said he’s now fully on board with his son’s new relationship.