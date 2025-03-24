Single Kimberly Guilfoyle Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress as She Poses Alongside Kelsey Grammer at Mar-a-Lago: Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle stunned in a plunging black dress while posing with Kelsey Grammer at Mar-a-Lago.

In a snap posted via X, Donald Trump Jr .’s ex-girlfriend was spotted with the 70-year-old actor at the recent Wags to Riches Gala — a fundraising event dedicated to supporting animal welfare and rescue efforts — held at President Donald Trump ’s Palm Beach resort on March 22.

She completed the glamorous look with a dazzling necklace draped across her chest, featuring black gemstones and a massive diamond centerpiece.

The TV personality rocked a striking black dress with sheer lace detailing and a plunging V-neckline that put her curves on display . The top half of the gown hugged her figure, while the bottom flared out in dramatic black feathers, adding extra volume.

The two were all smiles as the Frasier actor wrapped his arm around Kimberly’s waist for the photo.

Kelsey went for a bold look in a maroon checkered tuxedo, paired with a crisp white button-down. He mixed things up with blue slacks and sneakers in a matching shade to his jacket.

Of course, social media had plenty to say about the duo.

“She looks way better and happier after being away from Don Jr.,” one person wrote, sharing an old photo of Kimberly with her ex.

“It seems getting away from Don Jr. did wonders!” another chimed in.

“Looks better when she’s not dating Trump Jr.,” a third person doubled down.