or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kimberly Guilfoyle
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hottest Pictures Over the Years

kimberly guilfoyle hottest pictures
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée, occasionally lights up Instagram with her hot looks.

By:

March 22 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle Rocked a Stunning Dress

kimberly guilfoyle hottest pictures
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

Kimberly Guilfoyle was spotted with Ted Cruz at an event.

In an Instagram Story shared on January 23, Kimberly Guilfoyle posed beside Senator Ted Cruz in a body-hugging, floral print dress that accentuated her bosom.

She made an appearance at the event after a source claimed her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. criticized her style prior to their split.

"Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual. The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that," said the insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. Looked Sweet Together

kimberly guilfoyle hottest pictures
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

Kimberly Guilfoyle previously dated Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr.

In a July 2023 photo, the former Fox News host stood close to Trump Jr. At the time, she displayed her assets in a green flowy dress and let her long hair cover her shoulders.

Following their 2024 split, Trump Jr. moved on with socialite Bettina Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. Stunned in Matching Outfits

kimberly guilfoyle hottest pictures
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. started dating in 2018.

For Valentine's Day 2023, Guilfoyle uploaded a sweet photo with her "honey" Trump Jr. on Instagram.

In the snap, the 55-year-old former prosecutor wore a lavender, long-sleeved dress with a high neck. She completed her look with sparkly high heels.

MORE ON:
Kimberly Guilfoyle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Pretty in Pink

kimberly guilfoyle hottest pictures
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

Kimberly Guilfoyle's ex-fiancé is now dating Bettina Anderson.

Guilfoyle slipped into a bedazzled hot pink mini-dress for the holiday season in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

She Enjoyed a Fishing Trip

kimberly guilfoyle hottest pictures
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

Kimberly Guilfoyle is working for Donald Trump.

In July 2018, Guilfoyle reposted a photo from Trump Jr. taken during a fishing trip.

She showed off her fit physique in black bikini top and matching leggings after reeling in a big fish. She accessorized with a baseball cap and large sunglasses for the getaway.

"Great day on the water fishing with @kimberlyguilfoyle who put on a clinic on how to get it done. While 99% of my fishing is #catchandrelease every once an a while you have to bring home dinner... and it was delicious. #fishing #outdoors #weekend," the caption from Trump Jr.'s account read.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle Displayed Her Curves

kimberly guilfoyle hottest pictures
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a mom-of-one.

Guilfoyle stunned in a sleek black sleeveless evening gown with a plunging neckline at a Watermill Event. She completed her look with sparkly accessories and silver clutch bag.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.