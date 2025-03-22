Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hottest Pictures Over the Years
Kimberly Guilfoyle Rocked a Stunning Dress
In an Instagram Story shared on January 23, Kimberly Guilfoyle posed beside Senator Ted Cruz in a body-hugging, floral print dress that accentuated her bosom.
She made an appearance at the event after a source claimed her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. criticized her style prior to their split.
"Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual. The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that," said the insider.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. Looked Sweet Together
In a July 2023 photo, the former Fox News host stood close to Trump Jr. At the time, she displayed her assets in a green flowy dress and let her long hair cover her shoulders.
Following their 2024 split, Trump Jr. moved on with socialite Bettina Anderson.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. Stunned in Matching Outfits
For Valentine's Day 2023, Guilfoyle uploaded a sweet photo with her "honey" Trump Jr. on Instagram.
In the snap, the 55-year-old former prosecutor wore a lavender, long-sleeved dress with a high neck. She completed her look with sparkly high heels.
Pretty in Pink
Guilfoyle slipped into a bedazzled hot pink mini-dress for the holiday season in 2023.
She Enjoyed a Fishing Trip
In July 2018, Guilfoyle reposted a photo from Trump Jr. taken during a fishing trip.
She showed off her fit physique in black bikini top and matching leggings after reeling in a big fish. She accessorized with a baseball cap and large sunglasses for the getaway.
"Great day on the water fishing with @kimberlyguilfoyle who put on a clinic on how to get it done. While 99% of my fishing is #catchandrelease every once an a while you have to bring home dinner... and it was delicious. #fishing #outdoors #weekend," the caption from Trump Jr.'s account read.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Displayed Her Curves
Guilfoyle stunned in a sleek black sleeveless evening gown with a plunging neckline at a Watermill Event. She completed her look with sparkly accessories and silver clutch bag.