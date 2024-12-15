Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know About Their Romance as Split Rumors Swirl

In March 2018, Don Jr. and Vanessa released a statement confirming their split after 12 years of marriage.

"We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families," they said in a statement. "We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

Don Jr. later moved on with Kimberly, with Page Six reporting the two were "having a great time" together. They were spotted attending a party for Donald Trump's ambassador for Germany, Richard Grenell, before they had dinner in New York City.