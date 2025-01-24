Kimberly Guilfoyle Rocks Tight Floral Print Dress Alongside Ted Cruz After Ex Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Criticized Her 'Uptight' Fashion Sense
Kimberly Guilfoyle posed alongside Senator Ted Cruz in a form-fitting, floral print dress in a snapshot shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 23.
The former Fox News host's short-sleeved gown featured a wide range of colorful flower designs on it and was drawn at the waist with a simple fabric belt. The Texas politician was wearing a black suit and matching bow tie
Guilfoyle's latest look comes more than one month after a source claimed her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. criticized her fashion sense prior to their split.
"Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual," the source said at the time. "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that."
Trump Jr., 47, has since gone on to date Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, 38, who the source suggested may be a better fit with the Trump family.
"Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father’s eyes," the source explained. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him."
As OK! previously reported, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. sparked rumors they'd called off their engagement last year, but did not publicly confirm it until this past December.
"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," Trump Jr. said in a statement at the time. "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration. She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president. The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever."
However, it was rumored Guilfoyle getting the overseas job as ambassador to Greece could have been directly related to their breakup. The source further suggested it was Anderson who wanted the 55-year-old "out of the area."
"They are trying to send Kim abroad," the source shared. "They waited for the election to pass but they didn’t want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election."
