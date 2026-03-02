Single Mia Goth Stuns at 2026 Actor Awards After Split From Troubled Husband Shia LaBeouf

Article continues below advertisement

Mia Goth stunned at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1 — her first red carpet appearance since news broke she and Shia LaBeouf quietly split last year. The 32-year-old actress, who's nominated at this year's show for her role in Frankenstein, looked gorgeous in a maroon and black sleeveless beaded gown by Dior.

Inside Shia LaBeouf's Recent Arrest

Source: mega Single Mia Goth attended the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1.

News of the pair's split wasn't revealed until February 2026 after LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans, La., on February 17. He faces two charges of simple battery after getting into a fight. The drama went down after a bar employee tried to throw the actor out of the bar. LaBeouf was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance, where he was treated for unknown injuries. The Disney Channel alum, 39, is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

What Went Wrong Between the Exes?

Source: mega The stars first began dating in 2012.

The dad-of-one's history of trouble may have played a part in the pair's most recent breakup. "Their relationship has always been complicated," a source told a news outlet of the stars, who have been on and off since 2012. "They weren't getting along and had a lot of drama last year." "She loves him, but she also doesn't need him. She's very independent. She has her own life, her own career and her priority is their daughter," they continued of their child, Isabel. "Shia loves their daughter and stays in touch."

Source: mega The 'Disturbia' actor moved from Los Angeles, Calif., to New Orleans, La.

LaBeouf is living in Louisiana while Goth is in Los Angeles, Calif., but neither of them have officially filed for divorce. "He was just unhappy in Los Angeles and saw New Orleans as a reset," another insider explained. "He’s very close with his dad and wanted to spend more time with his dad." A second source revealed that the British movie star "encouraged" her estranged spouse to make the move.