Single Nikki Garcia Exposes Nipples in Scandalous Top During Trip to NYC: Photos
Nikki Garcia is living it up as a single woman in Manhattan.
The WWE superstar, 41, bared her b------ in a scandalous top while vacationing in New York City on Wednesday, June 25.
Nikki Bella's Busy NYC Trip
The wrestler went braless, exposing her nipples in a red baby tee, jeans and a gray Moschino baseball cap. She accessorized with a crossbody bag, large hoop earrings and a thin beaded necklace.
Garcia posed in the elevator before collapsing on her bed at the 1 Hotel with a large smile spread across her face. After arriving in her room, the athlete changed into a robe and sipped a cup of coffee while overlooking skyscrapers outside her window. She then donned a red tank top and leggings for a gym workout, complete with oblique twists using a medicine ball and kettlebell swings.
The star attended the Fanatics Fest Games and SummerSlam Press Conference the weekend of June 21. As she greeted fans, she sported a backward red and black bedazzled baseball cap that read "Go Fearless," a cropped Bella jersey and an Alice + Olivia bomber jacket.
Amid her busy day, she enjoyed an alcoholic beverage and what appeared to be a plate of hummus while getting glam by celebrity makeup artist Danielle Parkes.
Garcia later unwound by taking a shower, watching TV and relaxing with an LED face mask.
She shouted out her hotel in the caption of her Instagram Reel recapping the getaway, writing, "Through the chaos and travel 1 Hotel always keeps me staying healthy, fit, and so relaxed! Love that I always get to walk to all my favorite NYC spots from 1 Hotel Central Park too! Nothing like it!"
Her sister, Brie, and friend Chrishell Stause flooded the comments section with heart-eyes emojis.
Nikki Bella Believes She Was Villainized in Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki's trip comes amid recent commentary about her dramatic November 2024 divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.
"I think [the media] make[s] me, like, more of a villain than I am," she revealed on the Wednesday, June 25, episode of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.
"Of course, you're a woman," host Kristin Cavallari quipped.
Nikki admitted that both her gender and status as a powerful athlete make people underestimate the profound emotions she felt during her heartbreak.
"I feel like when you're bad--- women and you kick a-- in a ring, people just assume you're not empathetic," she explained. "It's like we could go kick so much a-- and, yeah, I'll pick a guy out in the crowd. I'll body slam you right now. I can do it."