Single Nikki Garcia Exposes Nipples in Scandalous Top During Trip to NYC: Photos

Photo of Nikki Garcia
Source: MEGA/@nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia rocked risque attire amid the fallout of her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

By:

June 26 2025, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

Nikki Garcia is living it up as a single woman in Manhattan.

The WWE superstar, 41, bared her b------ in a scandalous top while vacationing in New York City on Wednesday, June 25.

Nikki Bella's Busy NYC Trip

nikki garcia exposes nipples scandalous top nyc photos
Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia left a bra behind.

The wrestler went braless, exposing her nipples in a red baby tee, jeans and a gray Moschino baseball cap. She accessorized with a crossbody bag, large hoop earrings and a thin beaded necklace.

Garcia posed in the elevator before collapsing on her bed at the 1 Hotel with a large smile spread across her face. After arriving in her room, the athlete changed into a robe and sipped a cup of coffee while overlooking skyscrapers outside her window. She then donned a red tank top and leggings for a gym workout, complete with oblique twists using a medicine ball and kettlebell swings.

nikki garcia exposes nipples scandalous top nyc photos
Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia stayed at the 1 Hotel.

The star attended the Fanatics Fest Games and SummerSlam Press Conference the weekend of June 21. As she greeted fans, she sported a backward red and black bedazzled baseball cap that read "Go Fearless," a cropped Bella jersey and an Alice + Olivia bomber jacket.

Amid her busy day, she enjoyed an alcoholic beverage and what appeared to be a plate of hummus while getting glam by celebrity makeup artist Danielle Parkes.

Garcia later unwound by taking a shower, watching TV and relaxing with an LED face mask.

MORE ON:
Nikki Bella

Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia hosted an event at Fanatics Fest Games.

She shouted out her hotel in the caption of her Instagram Reel recapping the getaway, writing, "Through the chaos and travel 1 Hotel always keeps me staying healthy, fit, and so relaxed! Love that I always get to walk to all my favorite NYC spots from 1 Hotel Central Park too! Nothing like it!"

Her sister, Brie, and friend Chrishell Stause flooded the comments section with heart-eyes emojis.

Nikki Bella Believes She Was Villainized in Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev

nikki garcia exposes nipples scandalous top nyc photos
Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia fit in a workout while in NYC.

Nikki's trip comes amid recent commentary about her dramatic November 2024 divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

"I think [the media] make[s] me, like, more of a villain than I am," she revealed on the Wednesday, June 25, episode of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

"Of course, you're a woman," host Kristin Cavallari quipped.

Nikki admitted that both her gender and status as a powerful athlete make people underestimate the profound emotions she felt during her heartbreak.

"I feel like when you're bad--- women and you kick a-- in a ring, people just assume you're not empathetic," she explained. "It's like we could go kick so much a-- and, yeah, I'll pick a guy out in the crowd. I'll body slam you right now. I can do it."

